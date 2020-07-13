The university says & # 39; Eyes of Texas & # 39; will remain a school song despite protest from black athletes

The University of Texas said Monday it is taking a series of actions to make its black students feel more welcome on campus, but it did not neglect "The Eyes of Texas," a song sung at most events. organized on campus that many athletes have called for getting rid of it for its racist origins.

Jay Hartzell, interim president of the university's main campus in Austin, said the song will continue to be the Longhorns' alma mater.

"Aspects of its origin, whether widely known or unknown, have created a rift in the way the song is understood and celebrated, and that needs to be corrected," he said. "I think we can effectively reclaim and redefine what this song represents by first possessing and acknowledging its story in an open and transparent way."

"The Eyes of Texas" has long been criticized for its connection to minstrel shows with black-faced characters in the early 1900s. Players from all sports gathered together as a team often sing it after each game.

An unsigned letter published on social media last month said Texas athletes would not help the school recruit prospects at alumni events as they do unless the school replaces the song, among other steps.

Texas defender Caden Sterns said that while he will not be singing the song, he appreciates the conversation about it.

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who previously posted on social media that he would boycott all team activities until concerns were addressed, retweeted the University statement Monday with the message "We are one."

Soccer coach Tom Herman said he supports the athletes' efforts.

"Very proud of our players, all of the Texas student athletes, our entire student population, and the university leadership," Herman said in a tweet. "They will always be known for being responsible for tangible and positive change on our great campus. Today is a great first step."

Despite the remaining song, the school announced several changes, including the name change for Joe Jamail Field by Black Heisman Trophy winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams. The full name of the facility had been Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium at Joe Jamail Field.

The school will also erect a statue for Julius Whittier, the Longhorns' first black soccer player, at Memorial Stadium, after the athletes demanded that part of the soccer stadium be named by Whittier. Texas will also remove the name of segregationist Robert L. Moore from a building and look for ways to honor Heman Sweatt, whose 1950 court case cleared the way for black students to attend school.

Many institutions have moved to strip the names of historical figures associated with slavery and racism in the wake of George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.

Associated Press contributed to this report.