The unlikely pet of the pandemic: chickens





It was then that Gillian Frank and his wife, Kathryn Jones, both 41, discussed how to get chickens. "Wouldn't that be a fun hobby? And it would guarantee that we had eggs if we had chickens," Frank told CNN.

Frank, who is a historian at the University of Virginia, and his wife, who is a lawyer, grew up in the Toronto suburbs. Having chickens has never been an aspiration of them, until now. Plus, her 8-year-old daughter, Charlotte, loved the idea.

In April, they added six chickens to the backyard of their home in Richmond, Virginia. They already had two dogs and two cats, but Frank said that chickens actually require much less maintenance than other pets.

The chickens were named by Charlotte in honor of women's rights activists, Supreme Court justices, and their favorite singers: Susan Egg Anthony, Eggena Keggan, Sonia Eggomayor, Ruth Bader Eggsburg, Egger Swift (after Taylor Swift) and Katy Eggry (after Katy Perry).