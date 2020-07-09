The US Army investigates how & # 39; MAGA & # 39; was described as a form of & # 39; covert white supremacy & # 39; in the brochure





Earlier this week, a graphic was included in a brochure released to the US Army's Redstone Arsenal suggesting that President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan was a form of "covert white supremacy."

On July 6 in Redstone, officials distributed a brochure to staff that "included two unapproved pages that were sent by mistake and immediately removed from the market," Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement.

The slides were to promote the Army's so-called listening tour under a program called Project Inclusion, a new initiative to improve diversity and racial inclusion across the military.

The graphic shown on one of the slides includes a pyramid chart from Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence saying that the black face, swastikas, and racist jokes are forms of "open white supremacy." The chart includes "MAGA", the "Columbus Day celebration" and "All Lives Matter" as types of socially acceptable or "covert" white supremacy.

"The slides, copied from a non-governmental website, included a word cloud with phrases intended to spark conversation; however, the document was predictive and inappropriate for discussion. The unapproved pages were in no way used as part of listening tour sessions & # 39; Your Voice Matters & # 39; "said Smith. The Army did not specifically mention the phrase MAGA in its statement, long used by Trump and his supporters, only saying that "the Army does not condone the use of phrases indicating political support." "The Army is and will continue to be a non-political organization," said Smith. Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy on Wednesday, accusing the service of violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from certain partisan political activities, and demanded an investigation into the matter. "Including overtly political materials in the invitation for such an event is completely inappropriate and, in this case and in my opinion, illegal," Brooks wrote to McCarthy. "Furthermore, the inclusion of such materials only serves to isolate segments of the workforce and create racial division, rather than minimize it." In a statement, the Alabama Republican asked that all Army personnel who "wrote, approved, or sent this racist and politically partisan email, using government resources" be prosecuted and fired for "openly and illegally injecting themselves into political activities partisan in government time using federal taxpayer money. " All of this occurs when Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley will testify before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, where they are likely to face questions about the role of the military during the National protests last month over the death of George Floyd.

CNN's Jamie Crawford contributed to this report.