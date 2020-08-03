The US COVID-19 pandemic in & # 39; new phase & # 39; as cases increase

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said the United States is in a "new phase" of the pandemic, with the outbreak more widespread than when it spread across the United States, according to a report. .

"What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. It's in rural areas as equal urban areas, "Birx said on CNN's" State of the Union "Sunday.

He urged Americans to follow public health recommendations, such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

"For everyone who lives in a rural area, you are neither immune nor protected against this virus," said Birx. "If you are in multi-generational homes and there is an outbreak in your rural area or city, you should consider wearing a mask at home, assuming it is positive, if you have people in your homes with comorbidities."

She added: "This epidemic right now is different and more widespread and is both rural and urban."

The United States has surpassed 4.6 million confirmed cases of the disease, with more than 154,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Cases have recently emerged in many southern and western states, and members of the White House task force have warned of emerging hot spots in the Midwest.

The latest joint forecast, released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, projects that the U.S. could record between 168,000 and 182,000 total deaths by August 22.

Birx would not provide a projection of how many deaths the US would see by the end of the year, and said the number of deaths is highly dependent on the southern and western states to maintain and improve their mitigation efforts.

"It is not about people spreading super, they are events spreading super and we need to stop them. We definitely need to take more precautions," Birx said on CNN.





When asked by host Dana Bash if it was time to reestablish the federal government's response to the outbreak, Birx said: "I think the federal government was reestablished about five or six weeks ago when we saw this start happening in the south."

On June 16, Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the coronavirus task force, wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that the United States was "winning the fight" and that "there is no second wave."

Birx did not address their claims during their interview on Sunday.

She said every state needs a "dramatically tailored" approach to contagion, with a "set of recommendations based on what we are seeing at the community level, what we are seeing relevant to hospitals."

Birx was also asked if schools in states with a 5 percent positivity rate should remain closed or have only online learning.

"If you have a lot of cases and an active outreach to the community, just like we ask people not to go to bars, not to host home parties, not to create big outreach events, we ask the Distance learning people right now so we can get this epidemic under control, ”she replied, but deferred CDC guidelines on schools.