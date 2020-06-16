The US government. USA He's scouting 14 Covid-19 vaccine candidates and plans to narrow the list to 7

In May, the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA Announced over $ 1 billion in support of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Smith / Gado / Sipa / AP Collection

The United States government is exploring 14 Covid-19 vaccine candidates out of more than 100 currently in development worldwide, with plans to narrow the list to approximately seven before further testing, senior Trump administration officials said. during a conference call on Tuesday.

Large-scale randomized trials would be conducted with the most promising candidates out of those seven.

How they will decide on the seven is an ongoing discussion But the criteria will be the safest, most effective, and technologies that lend themselves to faster manufacturing at scale.

More about the vaccine candidates: Some of the 14 vaccine candidate options are already in clinical trials with support from the US government. USA

Senior administration officials did not specify which 14 candidates are being considered, but some vaccine candidates have previously been identified as receiving government support.

In March, the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA Announced $ 456 million in funds to Johnson and Johnson & # 39;s candidate vaccine, with phase one clinical trials beginning this summer.

The following month, HHS made available about $ 483 million for Modern in support of its candidate vaccine, which began phase one trials on March 16 and received an expedited designation from the US Food and Drug Administration. Which makes it eligible for "expedited approval" and "priority review" and ensures frequent communication with the FDA throughout the approval process.

And in May, HHS announced more than a billion dollars in support of AstraZeneca The Covid-19 vaccine candidate, developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford, along with a promise to eventually make 300 million doses available in the United States and the first to be administered in early October.

Senior administration officials cautioned that it is not 100% certain that a viable vaccine comes from all 14 candidates, and there is a possibility that if one is developed, it might be more appropriate for certain demographics.

But the government is taking all possible steps to ensure a safe and effective vaccine by January, authorities said.

If a vaccine is developed, officials said they do not expect to vaccinate all Americans initially and that certain groups will have priority.