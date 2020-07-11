The US Marine Corps Base in Okinawa reports on coronavirus infections

Several officials at a US Marine Corps base on the Japanese island of Okinawa have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, authorities say.

The Marines first reported the cases at Camp Butler on Thursday, without revealing exactly how many had tested positive.

"People who have tested positive have been transferred to isolation," Marine Corps Installations Pacific said in a statement.

United States military officials also said a temporary shelter was in place for the nearby Hansen camp "to allow health professionals to facilitate locating contacts and cleaning teams."

"These measures are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of our forces, families, and our Okinawan neighbors," the Marines said.

On Friday, Marine Forces Japan also issued new coronavirus prevention rules for its personnel there.

For now, staff will no longer be allowed to eat at off-base restaurants or use non-military public transportation, among other restrictions.