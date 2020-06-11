The US Navy USA Grants the first exemption for a transgender service member to serve under their preferred gender







"The acting secretary of the Navy approved a specific exemption request related to military service for transgender people and people with gender dysphoria," Navy spokeswoman Lt. Brittany Stephens told CNN.

Stephens added that "this service member requested a waiver to serve in his preferred gender, to include obtaining a gender marker change in (the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) and being allowed to comply with the standards associated with their preferred gender, such as uniforms and grooming. "

GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders and the National Center for Lesbian Rights said Friday that the exemption was granted to their client, a naval officer who filed a lawsuit in March against the ban.

The anonymous naval officer had served two lengthy periods of service for nine years and was facing an involuntary discharge because he is transgender, according to the complaint.

"While we are relieved that our client, a highly qualified naval officer, can continue his service, there are other equally qualified transgender service members who have applied for exemptions and are still in limbo, despite being perfectly fit to serve." Jennifer Levi, director of the GLAD Transgender Rights Project, said in a statement Friday. The ban, which went into effect last year, prevents people who have been diagnosed with a condition known as gender dysphoria from joining the military. The ban prohibits transgender people from joining the military and prohibits anyone currently in the military from making a gender transition, according to the Human Rights Campaign, which is the largest civil rights organization working for achieve LGBTQ equality in the United States. Defense Department online guidelines say transgender people can serve, but only if they meet the sex standards assigned to them at birth. The Department of Defense may grant exemptions to that requirement. Gender dysphoria is defined by distress caused by the discrepancy between a person's body and their gender identity. The American Psychiatric Association added the term to its diagnostic manual in 2013 to distinguish between the condition of being transgender and the symptoms that arise from anxiety about being transgender. President Donald Trump announced in 2017 via Twitter that he would reinstate the ban, reversing an Obama-era policy that is still under final review at the time that would have allowed transgender people to openly serve in the military. The move came as a surprise to military officials, as the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including then-President General Joseph Dunford, was unaware of Trump's plans to tweet the policy, three U.S. defense officials told CNN at the time. Despite Trump's announcement, a federal judge ruled that the military must accept transgender recruits, and the Pentagon confirmed in February 2018 that the first transgender person had signed a contract to join the U.S. military. But the policy was officially launched by then Defense Secretary James Mattis in 2018, and the Supreme Court allowed the ban to go into effect last year. The Democrat-controlled House voted in June to prevent the Pentagon from using funds to implement the ban. An earlier analysis by the Rand Corporation, commissioned by the Obama Department of Defense, found that allowing transgender people to serve in the military would have a "minimal impact" on health care readiness and costs, largely because they are so few.

