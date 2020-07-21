The US passport, once awarded, is now under suspicion

I have returned to Nora's words this week; As a US citizen living abroad, I am not going anywhere either. Although I report on migration and the difficulties migrants face in crossing borders, I have always crossed borders with privilege and ease.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the United States, for the first time in my life, I am witnessing how the lack of United States leadership in Covid-19 is devaluing the American passport I carry.

For example, although European nations began opening their borders to non-essential travelers on July 1, their borders are closed to American citizens. And even though the United States represents one of the largest tourism markets for the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, citing the surge in U.S. Covid-19 cases, blocked the entry of American tourists.

I've watched President Donald Trump's behavior as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S. And, despite endless testimonies from health workers about the complexity of treating the virus, stories about the bodies Decomposing of people who died from trailer-stored Covid-19 and a litany of other horrors, has focused primarily on praising their handling of the virus.

Many countries legitimately fear that American travelers will spread Covid-19, and the result is that they have closed their borders to US passport holders. The lack of American leadership at Covid-19 has already cost the United States dearly, and the American passport, once a symbol of the privileges of American citizenship, is now viewed with suspicion.

I understand this feeling of mistrust, because the way President Trump and his administration have handled Covid-19 has implicated American citizens by association with racist and unscientific ideas.

For example, President Trump has repeatedly called Covid-19 " the china virus , "helping drive an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic.

Trump has also used Covid-19 as an excuse to make derogatory and false comments about Mexico, including the suggestion that Mexicans are infecting U.S. citizens with coronaviruses. On July 11, he said, "It turned out to be very fortunate for us that we had the wall or we were flooded because they have some big problems there (in Mexico)."

I live in Mexico and the country has significantly fewer coronavirus cases and deaths than the US In fact, I fear returning to the US Not because of the coronavirus, which some countries have shown can be managed, but because of the way in which President Trump and his administration are making the science of coronavirus prevention political.

I have been talking to my parents who live in rural Arkansas and weighing the risk of visiting them. As I write this, my parents' neighbors, many of them Trump supporters, are organizing to protest the obligation to wear masks in public, because masks, against all logic, have become political symbols in the U.S. .

After months of refusing to wear a mask, and when the US approached 143,000 Covid-19 deaths on July 20, President Trump, for the first time, called to wear a patriotic mask.

The result of the amazing mismanagement of the pandemic response is that the power and status that American citizens have enjoyed for decades is declining rapidly.

When I interviewed migrants during Covid-19, many told me that they would prefer to seek asylum in Canada rather than in the United States.

The Trump administration has used Covid-19 as an excuse to temporarily end asylum, which has served as a reminder that the United States seeks to bring justice to those who fled persecution in their home countries.

Although the Trump government stopped asylum, it continued to process deportations, including the deportation of those who have coronaviruses, thereby spreading the virus to other countries.

Like many migrants, U.S. citizens also talk more frequently about moving to Canada, which has handled the coronavirus much better than the U.S. and has a universal healthcare system (read: You won't receive a $ medical bill. 400,000 if you survive the coronavirus).

The most pressing problem in the US is not the coronavirus itself, but the continued ignorance and deliberate ineptitude of the way the Trump administration handles it.

Like Ed Yong, who covers science on The Atlantic, succinctly explained In an interview with Christiane Amanpour, "The question that worries me the most is not 'How long will it take for a vaccine to arrive?' but" Can a country that is doing as badly as we are right now in Covid-19 control implement a vaccine equitably and efficiently? "And I'm not sure, I'm not sure I have faith in the process."

As Yong points out, even if the United States has a Covid-19 vaccine, given the absence of leadership from the Trump administration, the coronavirus is likely to be a long-term problem.

As countries close their borders to US citizens, some of us may experience the inconvenience of not being able to visit family, friends, or loved ones living abroad. As the United States closes its borders and stops asylum, asylum seekers are left in limbo, and many, like Nora Martínez, live in camps due to overcrowded shelters.

What many American citizens and migrants clearly recognize, perhaps for the first time, is that the United States, under the leadership of the current administration, has used the coronavirus as an excuse to promote disinformation and attack essential human rights such as asylum. And the real cost of the absence of leadership in the United States will be measured in much more than in countries that close their borders to US passport holders.