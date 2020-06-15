The US Postal Service. USA Facing impending crisis as new postmaster takes over

Louis DeJoy, a longtime Trump supporter and fundraiser, is now tasked with running an agency from which the President himself has threatened to withhold funds.

"I look forward to working with Postal Service supporters in Congress and the Administration to ensure that the Postal Service remains an integral part of the United States government," DeJoy said in a statement announcing his new appointment. "It will be an incredible honor to serve as Postmaster General, and I am committed to upholding the precious role of the Postal Service in our nation," he added.

DeJoy joins a Postal Service in crisis. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the severity of already troubled finances in the USPS as mail volume has plummeted. In April, the USPS told Congress that it would run out of money by September and requested $ 75 billion in emergency funds.

Lawmakers had allocated $ 25 billion to the USPS in its coronavirus package, the CARES Act, in March, but the Trump administration blocked funding, instead offering $ 10 billion in the form of loans and demanding "reforms" should be included as a condition of loans

"If they don't raise the price, I won't sign anything," Trump said April 24.

A spokesman for the United States Postal Service confirmed that, so far, they have not received any of the additional funds they have requested. They did not comment on any ongoing negotiations with the Treasury Department on the loans.

The President's attacks on the Postal Service occur as the organization manages its response to the coronavirus pandemic and prepares to face a possible increase in vote-by-mail ballots in November for the general election.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, whose state conducts her elections entirely by mail, expressed concern over the Postal Service budget crisis and said it is crucial that the USPS have adequate funds to handle mail ballots. in November.

"We have states that see 2% of their ballots cast by absentee vote in a regular election, and they're going to see a 20-25% increase to 60 or 70% of their ballots returned by mail," Wyman, a Republican, he told CNN. "It is essential that the Post Office be able to deal with that increased volume."

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, said receiving the emergency funds requested by the USPS is crucial for postal workers to continue to do their jobs, including ensuring that ballot-by-mail ballots are handled properly.

"If funding does not come, everything we do, including voting by mail, will be much more difficult," Dimondstein told CNN.

Trump attacks voting by mail

The challenges for USPS come as Trump, who voted by mail during his time in the White House, repeatedly points to the practice, citing several unsupported conspiracy theories in recent months.

"The United States cannot have all mail ballots," he tweeted on May 24. "It will be the largest electoral election in history. People take them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and & # 39; force & # 39; people to sign. Also, fake names. Some absent OK, when necessary . Trying to use Covid for this scam! "

There is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud associated with voting by mail.

Wyman says that in Washington state they trust the security of their process.

"We can account for each ballot that is mailed and returned to election officials, and once they are in possession of those ballots, they reconcile each ballot and can count on a single ballot whether it was counted or rejected, and still keep voters secret and that's after decades of actually incorporating controls to ensure the system is secure, "Wyman said. The state of Washington has voted in full by mail since 2011.

Trump's comments have sparked the condemnation of his alleged Democratic rival in the fall, former Vice President Joe Biden.

"This is a guy who said that all mail ballots are fraudulent, direct vote by mail, as he sits behind a desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail ballot to vote in elementary school," Biden said in an interview. recent. with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.

In the middle of a pandemic

Amid the attacks, USPS officials continue to prepare for a November presidential election that is likely to coincide with continued efforts to combat an ongoing pandemic that has already killed more than 115,000 people.

Since public health officials predict that a second wave of the virus could hit in the fall, officials are concerned about how that will affect people's ability to vote safely. As a result, millions more people could end up voting by mail.

As the political struggle for the expansion of postal voting continues, officials from various states are working to expand access. Officials in Michigan, Nevada, California, New Hampshire and Wisconsin have made efforts to facilitate voting by mail in the November election.

Five states already vote fully by mail: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

The Postal Service will be a key part of that effort, even if its financial livelihood hangs in the balance.

That is why Wyman believes that financing is not a political problem, but a critical one for all Americans.

"Let's face it, at this time Democrats couldn't consider the idea that they could lose in November, and Republicans couldn't consider the idea that they could lose in November," Wyman said. "We have to convince the losing side that it was a fair and accurate election. That's how high the risk is, and that's what election officials are doing to make sure people create the results in late November."

Trump joins forces with USPS leadership

As Trump publicly criticized voting by mail practices, all members of the agency's Board of Governors are now appointed by Trump. DeJoy replaced Megan Brennan, who had been in her position since 2015 and announced plans to retire last year, as the new post general manager. Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman retired on June 1. The Board of Governors, which will include DeJoy, will select Stroman's replacement.

DeJoy hosted a fundraiser for Trump and the Republican National Committee at his North Carolina home in October 2017 and ran for RNC Chief Financial Officer in 2018 after serving as Vice President of Finance. He is the former CEO of New Breed Logistics, who was a USPS contractor for more than 25 years, according to a USPS press release.

Dimondstein, president of the Postal Workers Union, says they are watching closely to see how DeJoy will lead, hoping that he and the Board of Governors will strengthen the USPS and not try to privatize it.

"In the 1970s, after a historic postal strike, the modern post office was born, and part of what it tried to do and what I think has done well for decades now was to pull the political process out of the postal service, how the People are named, cronyism, patronage, etc., and we don't want the post office to go back to those days, "said Dimondstein.