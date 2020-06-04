The USA women's hockey star USA Change your mind about Colin Kaepernick's protest: "It was never about the flag"

United States hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield said Tuesday that he's changing his tune when it comes to Colin Kaepernick and his decision to kneel during the national anthem.

Coyne Schofield wrote in a statement on social media that he was one of the people who fired Kaepernick when he decided to protest in 2016. He said he has "listened and learned since then."

"Instead of deleting a misinformed tweet that I posted 4 years ago, it should have been clear back then and now, not only knowing but should have SAID.

So let me be absolutely clear: it was NEVER about the flag. It was never about my family members serving (d) It was not about me. It was always and IS about George Floyd and the countless others who came before him. It is about Justice and Equality. I know better. I will continue to do better. "

His message came after protests against racial brutality that erupted last week when Floyd died in a police incident with a Minneapolis police officer.

Coyne Schofield reportedly wrote in 2016 that she was "disgusted" with Kaepernick when she decided to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.

Coyne Schofield appears to be among those who begin to view Kaepernick's protest differently in the wake of Floyd's death.

Former NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart wrote in a CNN Recently, teams thought signing Kaepernick was "bad for business." Lockhart admitted that he was wrong in trying to justify the quarterback's unemployment.