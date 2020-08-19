the-usps-is-a-symbol-of-a-functioning-society

(CNN) Even in an era of constant outrage, President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on the US Postal Service have struck a nerve. Beyond Trump’s transparent attempt to suppress votes for his opponent, why does undermining the agency feel like such a violation of democratic norms?

The value of the USPS remains one of our few areas of bipartisan agreement. A March poll by the Pew Research Center ranked the USPS as the most popular federal agency, with 91% of those surveyed holding a favorable view of it. The poll showed nearly identical support for the agency among Republicans and Democrats.

The USPS is not just a service but a symbol of a functioning society. Attacking it strikes us as outrageous because a reliable post has been a prerequisite for some of the defining features of modern democracy.

In Great Britain and the United States for the past 400 years, the expansion of government postal systems has gone hand in hand with the emergence of democratic ideals such as the freedom of the press, the right of average people to participate in the public sphere and the importance of equitable and accessible communications. In fact, we could say that those ideals could only be realized because people could rely on the post for connection in a modernizing, globalizing society.

Before the invention of long-distance communications technologies like the telegraph, television, and internet, the equal ability to send and receive mail — a principle that solidified from the 17th to 20th centuries — allowed people to see themselves as connected to national affairs through the circulation of letters, newspapers, and pamphlets.