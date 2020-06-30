The V8 & # 39; Godzilla & # 39; Ford Now Available as a Box Engine for Custom Constructions

Ford is selling a monster in a box.

The automaker's new 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V8 is now available as an on-demand engine that can be installed anywhere it can fit.

The iron block pushrod motor debuted in the 2020 Super Duty F-Series with 430 hp and 475 pound-feet of torque, making it the most powerful motor in the segment.

The engine is listed on the Ford Performance Parts website for $ 8,150.00, which includes throttle and intake body, exhaust manifolds, oil pan / cooler, ignition coils and cables, flex plate, shipping and storage cradle, and lifting supports.

Godzilla has already become a favorite for custom automakers, with supercharged versions producing more than 700 hp in some applications, such as the 1969 F-250 offered by high-end product company Gateway Bronco for $ 250,000.

