The Vampire Diaries is a television show that aired on the CW for eight seasons and was created by Julie Plec. The series is based on the book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith. This article will review the entire series of The Vampire Diaries! This post will give you some background information on this thrilling vampire story, as well as tell you how to start watching it today.

What is the story behind The Vampire Diaries series?

The show follows Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) as she falls in love with Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), but her feelings are complicated when Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) comes back into town. Elena and her friends must deal with the fact that they are vampires, werewolves, witches, and hybrids. The show is full of suspenseful moments, love triangles, and action scenes. If you’re looking to get into a vampire-themed TV show that will keep your heart racing with excitement then The Vampire Diaries might be just what you need!

Why you should watch The Vampire Diaries?

The Vampire Diaries is a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout its entire run. The plots are fascinating and always leave you wanting more, with every episode ending in an intense cliffhanger. You can’t go wrong starting this series because it has everything fantasy fans look for: vampires, werewolves, witches, hybrids; all twists and turns to keep viewers guessing what’s coming next! It’s easy to see why The Vampire Diaries became such a hit TV show. Once one season ends then another begins so be sure you have plenty of time set aside before getting into this fantastic series!

Who created The Vampire Diaries?

The series was created by Julie Plec, who also served as an executive producer along with Kevin Williamson and Leslie Morgenstein.

Where can I watch The Vampire Diaries?

You can currently watch all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries on Netflix. Alternatively, you can purchase past seasons on Amazon or iTunes.

How many seasons are there in total?

There are eight seasons in total for The Vampire Diaries. Season one premiered on September 10, 2009, and season eight came out on October 21, 2016. Michael Trevino who plays Tyler Lockwood has said, “A lot of people have asked me what my favourite episode was out of all eight seasons…and it’s really hard to pick just one! But if you forced me into saying something it would probably be season six with Bonnie in The Other Side along with her father dying. For some reason, both episodes were so emotional for everyone on set—including me!”

Kai Parker + text posts pic.twitter.com/XwGCElrIbL — The Vampire Diaries (@ReactionTVD) May 19, 2015

The cast of The Vampire Diaries?

The series follows the love triangle between Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore. However, other important characters include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven R. McQueen as Jeremy Gilbert

Sara Canning as Jenna Sommers

Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett

Candice King as Caroline Forbes

Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan

Kayla Ewell as Vicki Donovan

Michael Trevino as Tyler Lockwood

What is the cast saying about The Vampire Diaries?

The series creator Julie Plec said, As a show about the power of love and that one person, no matter how broken they are or damaged can change your life. I don’t think we’ll ever get tired of telling their stories.” Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert said, “I have to say, the last day of shooting in Atlanta will always be my favourite memory. It was so sad but it felt like a celebration because we were saying goodbye to this amazing experience.” Paul Wesley has said, “The highlight for me was when I got back into town after being away from all the cast members over hiatus and just seeing everyone again at the table read with Ian. That kind of brought us together as friends even more than before—it reminded us why we love working on this show!”

Candice King who plays Caroline Forbes said, “My best memories are probably any time that Stefan (Michele) or Paul would sing…or dance! Definitely not their strong suit….obviously!!” Kat Graham who plays Bonnie Bennett said, “I have a lot of memories—my favourite moment was when the whole cast went out to lunch after we wrapped episode one. It was so great being with these people.” She has shared her fondest memories as well: “I will never forget the first time we shot a scene with Damon and Elena in it. It was so surreal to see how real his relationship with Julie [Plec] was,” she shared about Somerhalder and Plec’s off-screen friendship.

Michael Malarkey who plays Enzo says that his best memory will be from season eight: “The last day on set and saying goodbye to all my friends- it felt like summer camp!” Ian Somerhalder has said about The Vampire Diaries, “It’s been an honour and privilege to work with such tremendous talent for almost ten years now. I am grateful every single day for all of you and this incredible journey – thank you!” Myka Coleman who played Carol Lockwood said that her favourite memory is from season one: “The night that I had my big fight sequence with Ian Somerhalder on top of Mystic Falls High School – he was such a good dancer!” We have been through some serious stuff,” Michael Malarkey says about what has kept him going throughout the years. “It helps you bond when you go through all this crazy s–t together.”