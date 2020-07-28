The Vancouver City Council is taking steps to limit the police response to issues related to mental health, sex work and homelessness.

The Council Standing Committee on Strategic Policies and Priorities approved the motion, titled "Decriminalize Poverty and Support Community-Led Security Initiatives," on Monday, after it was introduced by Councilman Jean Swanson earlier this month.

"The City of Vancouver pledges to use an equity lens in social matters that include matters related to police services," says the motion, noting that current police practices disproportionately criminalize black and indigenous communities.

The motion asks the police board to detail the work they do related to mental health, homelessness, drug use, and sex work, with the associated costs. The plan is to create "community-based safety and harm reduction services," with input from organizations such as Black Lives Matter and Western Aboriginal Harm Reduction Society, according to the motion.

The Vancouver Police Board has not made a public statement on the motion.