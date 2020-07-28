The Vancouver City Council is taking steps to limit the police response to issues related to mental health, sex work and homelessness.

The Council Standing Committee on Strategic Policies and Priorities approved the motion, titled "Decriminalize Poverty and Support Community-Led Security Initiatives," on Monday, after it was introduced by Councilman Jean Swanson earlier this month.

"The City of Vancouver pledges to use an equity lens in social matters that include matters related to police services," says the motion, noting that current police practices disproportionately criminalize black and indigenous communities.

The motion asks the police board to detail the work they do related to mental health, homelessness, drug use, and sex work, with the associated costs. The plan is to create "community-based safety and harm reduction services," with input from organizations such as Black Lives Matter and Western Aboriginal Harm Reduction Society, according to the motion.

The Vancouver Police Board has not made a public statement on the motion.

The goal is to deprive police surveillance in response to these non-violent problems. But a specific timeline has yet to be established, and the motion simply says "ASAP."

The move comes amid growing calls to at least partially detune police, following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in the United States. Instead, the money should be used to invest in communities, many activists have argued.

Many police officers have said they are not equipped to handle mental health related calls, which was also addressed in the motion.

"There is widespread recognition that police officers routinely answer calls that would be better served by peer-based, health, social and community programs," the motion says.

Vancouver is not the first city to reconsider its police strategies. In the United States, in Los Angeles, the City Council has moved forward with a plan that would replace officers with community responders for nonviolent calls, similar to what Vancouver is doing.

