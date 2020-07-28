The video camera that recorded the beating of Rodney King in 1991 by the Los Angeles police is on auction

By
Zaheer
-
0
2


The beating occurred just after midnight on March 3, 1991, when LAPD officers beat King, who was then 25 years old, more than 50 times with batons after he had led the officers to a high-end chase. speed.

George Holliday recorded the beating from his apartment balcony and called the Los Angeles Police Department, but they were not helpful, according to the auction house, Nate D. Sanders Auctions. Holliday then called a local news station, KTLA, which then broadcast the footage.

A still image from the Holliday footage shows Rodney King on the ground surrounded by police officers.
The video was one of the first examples of a viral video showing police violence against blacks.

In April 1992, when the four white officers accused of the beating were acquitted, mass protests erupted in south central Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles riots lasted five days and left more than 50 people dead.
Holliday used this Sony camera to film the incident from his apartment.

Holliday's Sony Video8 Handycam CCD-F77 was returned to him by the FBI in 2015 alone. It will go up for auction Thursday, with bids starting at $ 225,000.

"I hope this video camera will inspire people to use its power to record events that seem troublesome to them. Don't be afraid to use it," Holliday said in a statement.

Although the camera no longer works, it comes with its original power adapter and battery box.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here