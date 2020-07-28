The video camera that recorded the beating of Rodney King in 1991 by the Los Angeles police is on auction

George Holliday recorded the beating from his apartment balcony and called the Los Angeles Police Department, but they were not helpful, according to the auction house, Nate D. Sanders Auctions. Holliday then called a local news station, KTLA, which then broadcast the footage.
In April 1992, when the four white officers accused of the beating were acquitted, mass protests erupted in south central Los Angeles.
Holliday's Sony Video8 Handycam CCD-F77 was returned to him by the FBI in 2015 alone. It will go up for auction Thursday, with bids starting at $ 225,000.
"I hope this video camera will inspire people to use its power to record events that seem troublesome to them. Don't be afraid to use it," Holliday said in a statement.
Although the camera no longer works, it comes with its original power adapter and battery box.