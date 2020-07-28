The video of my daughter's murder is still on YouTube and Facebook. They should have to tear it down

Both platforms removed the original videos, but the videos were posted by conspiracy theorists and other bad actors. Along with my advocacy on preventing armed violence, I spent the past five years trying to get Facebook and YouTube-owned Google to remove the posted videos.
Facebook says it has deposited and removed the content. He also claims that he created a fingerprint so that any visually similar video is automatically detected and removed when loaded. But despite this fingerprint, the videos of my daughter's murder continue to appear on Facebook.
Google says it has been training its machine systems and human reviewers to flag this type of violent content. It says it also removes content when users bookmark it and ends the repeat infringer channel in accordance with its three-attack policy.
But, in early 2017, Google suggested that I myself view and bookmark content that I found offensive. They wanted me to watch my daughter's murder and explain why it should be removed. I never have and I will never watch any of those videos.
In the late spring of 2017, I contacted Lenny Pozner (whose son Noah was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting) for help. And, in 2019, I also contacted Eric Feinberg of the Coalition for a Safer Web. They have both worked long hours on my behalf marking videos on Facebook and YouTube. Hundreds of videos have been removed due to their diligence in marking them for deletion, but some remain.
In the fall of 2018, I began collaborating with the Georgetown University Civil Rights Law Clinic and engaged in direct communications with Google about the proliferation of these videos. But although the company has professed their desire to help, they have not done enough. In May 2019, the Georgetown team and I had a video conference with Google representatives about specific content and our attempts to remove it, which did not yield positive results. (Google declined to comment on this conversation.)
The main thing that has gotten in my way is something called Section 230.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act says that websites that host user content are not responsible for what users post, and that companies can remove offensive content that may be protected by the First Amendment. .
Senator Ron Wyden was one of the authors of Section 230. He has said his goal was to give emerging tech companies a sword and shield, and to foster freedom of expression and innovation online. The provision ensures that users, not hosts, are responsible for the content they post, and protects social media platforms from almost any liability or obligation. The Section 230 sword allows social media companies to remove offensive content without fear of being sued or closed.
Social media companies use the shield, but have little incentive to use the sword and proactively self-control the content that appears on their platforms.
In my testimony last year before the Senate judicial committee, I argued that as long as Google and Facebook are not responsible for the content users post on their platforms, they will continue to play by their own rules.
That is why we need to amend Section 230 to prevent videos of murders, targeted harassment, and hate speech from spreading on social media platforms.
I acknowledge that the First Amendment gives everyone the right to publicly speculate that the moon landing was false or that the Earth is flat. But there is a difference between someone venting on a favorite conspiracy theory and anonymous users on Google and Facebook who attack and harass victims of public tragedies: the first is freedom of expression; The last one is violence.
The solution shouldn't be that difficult. Not long ago, Section 230 was amended to restrict online sex trafficking. Restricting targeted harassment, incitement, and murder of videos should be an extension of this amendment. It's a narrow common sense approach that should appeal to both sides of the aisle.
If social media platforms cannot adequately protect citizens from online harassment, hate speech, and 'moment of death' videos, Congress must step in and make sure there are adequate protections for private citizens who have been attacked, harassed and exploited.
Note: After CNN Business reached out to comment on this article, Google removed two videos of Alison's murder from YouTube.