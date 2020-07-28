The video of my daughter's murder is still on YouTube and Facebook. They should have to tear it down





Both platforms removed the original videos, but the videos were posted by conspiracy theorists and other bad actors. Along with my advocacy on preventing armed violence, I spent the past five years trying to get Facebook and YouTube-owned Google to remove the posted videos.

Facebook says it has deposited and removed the content. He also claims that he created a fingerprint so that any visually similar video is automatically detected and removed when loaded. But despite this fingerprint, the videos of my daughter's murder continue to appear on Facebook.

Google says it has been training its machine systems and human reviewers to flag this type of violent content. It says it also removes content when users bookmark it and ends the repeat infringer channel in accordance with its three-attack policy.

But, in early 2017, Google suggested that I myself view and bookmark content that I found offensive. They wanted me to watch my daughter's murder and explain why it should be removed. I never have and I will never watch any of those videos.