The video shows a Houston man helping the officer with arrest: & # 39; Don't put on his neck now & # 39;

A passerby registered Houston police making an arrest on the sidewalk in front of a gas station, and then helped them de-escalate the situation by becoming directly involved, according to reports.

"Don't fall now," Ulerick Fields is heard saying from a distance as an officer struggles to arrest a man on the ground who witnesses say had a knife and appeared to be drugged, ABC 13 Houston reported. The incident took place at a service station in southeast Houston on July 6.

The video shows the officer looking at Fields and pointing at his knee. "I have my back turned," he says.

Fields then asked the officer if he needed help and was surprised when he said yes, according to the station. He thought the officer was being sarcastic.

POLICE DETENTION 5 PEOPLE IN RELATION TO THE POP RAPPER SMOKE MURDER

"I thought he was trying to provoke me into a situation to get me into trouble. But when he came back and asked again, I knew I needed help. So at that point, my heart went out to both of them," Campos explained.

The video shows Fields prone on the ground talking to an arrested man and telling him to "relax."

He is then seen helping the officer put the man in handcuffs.

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/640/320/Houston-Chief-Art-Acevedo-AP.jpg?ve = 1 & tl = 1 "alt ="

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo applauded the teamwork seen in the video and said, "For me, that should be a training video for society and for police officers to illustrate how we should work together. "

ARIZONA COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER STARTING WALMART EMPLOYEES: POLICE

The suspect had initially been subdued by the officer with an electric pistol.

Fields told the station that he could relate to the arrested man, who was once a "career criminal" who had found God and changed his life. He said he wanted the same for the suspect.

"The suspect needed an opportunity to have a second chance," Fields told the station. "Don't hurt yourself, don't be killed, don't be brutally beaten."

KHOU-TV reported that Fields' video had gone viral on social media, viewed hundreds and thousands of times. Musician Timbaland shared it on his Instagram page and commented, "They did it right this time‼ ️ HPD." Snoop Dogg replied to the video with a blue heart.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo applauded the teamwork, ABC 13 reported.

"For me, that should be a training video for society and for police officers to illustrate how we should work together," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a tweet, Acevedo said, “This is why I love Houston, TX! We may not be perfect, but the Houston Police and HTX have an unbeatable relationship. "