The video shows Naya Rivera, her son embarking on a doomed boat trip

Surveillance footage released Thursday shows Naya Rivera and her 4-year-old son setting off alone on a southern California lake for a boat ride that would end in tragedy, with the actress missing and allegedly dead.

The video, from a camera on Piru Lake, shows Rivera, 33, stopping on Wednesday in a black Jeep, wearing shorts and a baseball cap, and helping his son Josey get out, before taking a trunk supply bag.

The couple can then be seen walking towards the docks, where they are greeted by a staff member who takes them to a pontoon, according to images released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

After a couple of minutes on the boat, the mother and son set out in calm, open water, with the sun shining brightly.

The 16-minute video ends with the boat being lost to view in the Ventura Reservoir, about 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Hours later, dock employees found Josey sleeping alone in the boat in her life jacket, who launched a search when Rivera, the former "Glee" actress, did not return the boat as planned.

The boy told authorities that he and his mother had gone swimming, and that he had returned to the boat, but "his mother never managed to get out of the water," said the sheriff's sergeant. Kevin Donoghue said earlier Thursday.

"Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A search for his remains is underway.