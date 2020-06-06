The videos often contradict what the police say in the reports. Here's why some officers continue to lie

Police officers are authority figures, and their words have historically carried more weight than the average citizen. But videos of several recent incidents, and many others over the years, have shown what many black Americans have long maintained: that police officers lie.
Here's why experts say some police officers falsify reports and statements, and why the problem persists.
What motivates him
It is quite common for officers to lie in police reports, said Philip Stinson, a criminologist and professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University.
Self-preservation: One of the reasons is simple: avoid the consequences.
That's according to David Thomas, a professor of forensic studies and criminal justice at Florida Gulf Coast University and a retired police officer.
When officers misrepresent incidents in police reports, it is often to justify the use of excessive force or an illegal arrest, he said. The officer knows that they have made a mistake and are trying to avoid losing their job, criminal charges, or other disciplinary actions.
"His motivation to lie, actually, is to keep his job and hope no one finds out," said Thomas.
To justify an action: Another reason is what is known as "corruption for noble causes," said Philip Stinson, a criminologist and professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University.
Officers could lie in police reports to justify an action they took, be it the use of force or a questionable arrest. Police often operate under the mentality of keeping communities safe or removing criminals from the streets. So when they lie, the idea is that the ends justify the means, that their actions were ultimately for a good cause.
"It is an ingrained part of the police subculture in many communities across the country," said Stinson.
Even if there is a video of the incident to the contrary, many officers believe that his word will mean more than the tape, Thomas said.
A common argument that officials make when a video shows them acting in questionable ways is that the public often doesn't see what happened at first, he said. So some officers will tell a story that justifies what viewers saw on the recording.
What perpetuates it
Over and over again, videos have appeared that contradict what the police said in their initial statements.
The body camera told a different story, showing that the car was moving in the opposite direction.
That's one reason some police officers lie in the reports, despite the possibility that the video will counteract their claims, says Rachel Moran, an assistant professor at St. Thomas University School of Law.
Sometimes the video is never released. And even when it is, officers are often not responsible.
"So many lies are caught on video or this behavior that the police then tell a totally different story," Moran said. "There are many police officers lying about whom we will not discover. And those who are, does not mean that there is a brief political outrage that they are being held responsible."
The investigation process tends to favor officers: Moran, whose investigation focuses on police accountability, said the complaint process for someone who feels they have been mistreated by an officer can be very bureaucratic. It also tends to favor the officer, he said.
"There is a strong culture of protecting each other," said Moran. "Sometimes there is also a strong bias against people who file complaints. Class and race bias comes into play to a great extent. So there is often a presumption, whether intentional or not, that people who file complaints they're probably to blame. "
Discipline is often minimal: Even when discipline is imposed, Moran says, it often doesn't make sense.
But it's not just a liability issue, says Stephen Rushin, an associate professor of law at Loyola University in Chicago.
Officers are often protected from the repercussions: In some jurisdictions, systems exist that protect officers from repercussions, Rushin said.
They found that "while many of these jurisdictions have reasonable regulations to prevent coercive or abusive tactics, a significant number of departments provide officers with interrogation protections that can thwart accountability efforts."
About 20% of the agencies they analyzed stipulated a waiting period for officers before being questioned about suspected misconduct. And about 28% of the agencies required internal investigators to turn over potentially incriminating evidence to officers before they could be questioned.
"In agencies that provide rigid waiting periods and agencies that provide officers access to video evidence and other incriminating evidence against them in internal investigations, officers know that they will have a period of time to clarify their history, to arrive to a story that is consistent with the evidence against him to avoid liability, "Rushin said.
What could prevent it?
Preventing officers from lying in police reports and statements is an extremely complex issue.
Changing the culture: Another part of this is changing the systemic police culture, Thomas said. Police chiefs need to set standards and better train officers on the use of force, de-escalation and falsification of reports, and hold officers accountable when they violate those standards.
"Systematically, the culture has to change or we will continue to have these problems," he said.
Finishing the internal investigations: A particular reform that is often proposed around police accountability is to remove internal affairs units from review processes and empower civilian review agencies, which are generally made up of members of the public, Moran said. But even when cities have civil review boards, they tend to be weak, he said.
Thomas also noted the power of law enforcement unions, which play an important role in protecting officers from accountability and often block departments' efforts to reform agencies.
There are no easy answers, experts said.
But, they say, with so many cases of video evidence discrediting the initial police account, demanding them long ago.