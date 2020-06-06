The videos often contradict what the police say in the reports. Here's why some officers continue to lie

Police officers are authority figures, and their words have historically carried more weight than the average citizen. But videos of several recent incidents, and many others over the years, have shown what many black Americans have long maintained: that police officers lie.

Here's why experts say some police officers falsify reports and statements, and why the problem persists.

What motivates him

It is quite common for officers to lie in police reports, said Philip Stinson, a criminologist and professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University.

Stinson has tracked arrest cases of non-federal sworn law enforcement officers who have been charged with at least one crime between 2005 and 2014. His research shows that of more than 10,000 officer arrest cases, about 6.3% involved reports or false statements. About a quarter of those cases involving false reports or statements also involved alleged acts of police violence, and said the problem is probably more common than the data suggests.

So why do officers lie in police statements? Self-preservation: One of the reasons is simple: avoid the consequences.

That's according to David Thomas, a professor of forensic studies and criminal justice at Florida Gulf Coast University and a retired police officer.

When officers misrepresent incidents in police reports, it is often to justify the use of excessive force or an illegal arrest, he said. The officer knows that they have made a mistake and are trying to avoid losing their job, criminal charges, or other disciplinary actions.

"His motivation to lie, actually, is to keep his job and hope no one finds out," said Thomas.

To justify an action: Another reason is what is known as "corruption for noble causes," said Philip Stinson, a criminologist and professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University.

Officers could lie in police reports to justify an action they took, be it the use of force or a questionable arrest. Police often operate under the mentality of keeping communities safe or removing criminals from the streets. So when they lie, the idea is that the ends justify the means, that their actions were ultimately for a good cause.

"It is an ingrained part of the police subculture in many communities across the country," said Stinson.

Even if there is a video of the incident to the contrary, many officers believe that his word will mean more than the tape, Thomas said.

A common argument that officials make when a video shows them acting in questionable ways is that the public often doesn't see what happened at first, he said. So some officers will tell a story that justifies what viewers saw on the recording.

What perpetuates it

Over and over again, videos have appeared that contradict what the police said in their initial statements.

In the case of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was shot by Officer Roy Oliver as he was leaving a party, Balch Springs police initially said that the car Edwards was in was aggressively moving toward officers before Oliver will shoot him.

The body camera told a different story, showing that the car was moving in the opposite direction.

They are often not held responsible: Roy Oliver was eventually convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison, but such convictions are rare.

That's one reason some police officers lie in the reports, despite the possibility that the video will counteract their claims, says Rachel Moran, an assistant professor at St. Thomas University School of Law.

Sometimes the video is never released. And even when it is, officers are often not responsible.

"So many lies are caught on video or this behavior that the police then tell a totally different story," Moran said. "There are many police officers lying about whom we will not discover. And those who are, does not mean that there is a brief political outrage that they are being held responsible."

The investigation process tends to favor officers: Moran, whose investigation focuses on police accountability, said the complaint process for someone who feels they have been mistreated by an officer can be very bureaucratic. It also tends to favor the officer, he said.

Most police departments across the country handle complaints of officer misconduct through an internal affairs unit within the department. That means the police are generally investigating their own colleagues and deciding what punishment, if any, to impose.

"There is a strong culture of protecting each other," said Moran. "Sometimes there is also a strong bias against people who file complaints. Class and race bias comes into play to a great extent. So there is often a presumption, whether intentional or not, that people who file complaints they're probably to blame. "

Discipline is often minimal: Even when discipline is imposed, Moran says, it often doesn't make sense.

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee to George Floyd's neck, was the subject of at least 18 previous complaints, according to a public summary from the department of internal affairs. Only two were "closed with discipline".

But it's not just a liability issue, says Stephen Rushin, an associate professor of law at Loyola University in Chicago.

Officers are often protected from the repercussions: In some jurisdictions, systems exist that protect officers from repercussions, Rushin said.

In an article for The George Washington Law Review, Rushin and Atticus DeProspo analyzed 657 union police contracts and 20 statements of rights of police officers, which govern internal disciplinary procedures for many police officers in the United States.

They found that "while many of these jurisdictions have reasonable regulations to prevent coercive or abusive tactics, a significant number of departments provide officers with interrogation protections that can thwart accountability efforts."

About 20% of the agencies they analyzed stipulated a waiting period for officers before being questioned about suspected misconduct. And about 28% of the agencies required internal investigators to turn over potentially incriminating evidence to officers before they could be questioned.

"In agencies that provide rigid waiting periods and agencies that provide officers access to video evidence and other incriminating evidence against them in internal investigations, officers know that they will have a period of time to clarify their history, to arrive to a story that is consistent with the evidence against him to avoid liability, "Rushin said.

What could prevent it?

Preventing officers from lying in police reports and statements is an extremely complex issue.

Video evidence: The use of surveillance cameras, smart phones, and body cameras to generate evidence in incidents of possible police misconduct has become very widespread in recent years. And in many incidents, it was the video footage that led to criminal charges, and sometimes convictions.

But the rules often vary on whether officers should turn on body cameras, whether videos should be reviewed before writing incident reports, and whether they are publicly posted. And studies of its effectiveness have yielded mixed results.

Changing the culture: Another part of this is changing the systemic police culture, Thomas said. Police chiefs need to set standards and better train officers on the use of force, de-escalation and falsification of reports, and hold officers accountable when they violate those standards.

"Systematically, the culture has to change or we will continue to have these problems," he said.

Finishing the internal investigations: A particular reform that is often proposed around police accountability is to remove internal affairs units from review processes and empower civilian review agencies, which are generally made up of members of the public, Moran said. But even when cities have civil review boards, they tend to be weak, he said.

Thomas also noted the power of law enforcement unions, which play an important role in protecting officers from accountability and often block departments' efforts to reform agencies.

There are no easy answers, experts said.

But, they say, with so many cases of video evidence discrediting the initial police account, demanding them long ago.