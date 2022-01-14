The Vikings’ Saga Continues, Season 6 Vol.2 is the second installment of the sixth season of this dramatic TV series that follows the exploits of the legendary Viking chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok and his crew, and later those of his sons.

What is Volume 2 of Vikings about?

The official synopsis of the second volume reads, “While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfil his father Ragnar’s dream and sail further west than any Viking has travelled before. And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country – except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning.”

When will volume 2 released?

The latest volume was released on January 1, 2021, on Amazon Prime.

How many episodes are there?

Volume 2 has 10 episodes in total. They are:

Episode 1- “King of Kings”

Episode 2- “All Change”

Episode 3- “The Signal”

Episode 4- “Lost Souls”

Episode 5- “All at Sea”

Episode 6- “The Final Straw”

Episode 7- “The Raft of Medusa”

Episode 8- “It’s Only Magic”

Episode 9- “The Lord Giveth…”

Episode 10- “The Last Act”

The cast of Vikings’: Season 6 Vol.2

Alexander Ludwig as King Bjorn Ironside

Alex Høgh Andersen as King Ivar the Boneless

Marco Ilsø as Hvitserk

Jordan Patrick Smith as Ubbe

Danila Kozlovsky as Prince Oleg

John Kavanagh as The Seer

Peter Franzén as King Harald

Eric Johnson as Erik the Red

Georgia Hirst as Torvi

What does the cast think about the Vikings?

Alexander Ludwig says, “I think the big thing for me this season is Bjorn has really come into his own as a leader. He’s been through so many different things, he’s had to learn from his father and then sort of create his own path in life. I think this season you see him doing that and it’s awesome to play. It’s also nice because we get to explore his relationship with some of the other characters a little bit more. You get to see him working together with Hvitserk and also with Ivar, which is really interesting.”

The sixth and final season of "Vikings" has finally arrived on The @HISTORY Channel!

Jordan Patrick Smith says about playing Ubbe, “He definitely goes through a lot of changes this season; he’s trying to find his place in the world and he’s not sure if he wants to be a part of this family or if he wants to start his own. He has a lot of conflict within himself. I think that’s something that a lot of people can relate to, especially at that age.” For Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), this season is all about “empowerment.” She says, “You see Lagertha starting off as a farmer, and then becoming a warrior, and then a queen, and now she’s a grandmother. She’s been through so many different experiences in her life, and this season she really steps into her own power. She doesn’t take no for an answer; she knows what she wants and she goes after it. Women around the world can definitely relate to that.”

Why you should watch Vikings?

If you enjoy history, action, and adventure, then Vikings are the show for you! With its amazing cast and intriguing storylines, this series is sure to keep you entertained. Don’t miss out on Season VI Vol. II of Vikings. “Vikings” returns for its sixth season on Wednesday night with more battles, betrayals, and beheadings. But there’s also plenty of character development in store for the characters we’ve come to know and love (or love to hate). For example, Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) struggles with his newfound identity as a leader while Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen) continues to battle inner demons.”It’s always about the power struggle and who’s in control,” showrunner Michael Hirst told The Hollywood Reporter.

Ubbe is definitely a character that undergoes a lot of changes during Vikings’ season six. You get to see him working together with his brothers, fighting for what he believes in, and trying to figure out who he is as a person. He’s definitely someone you’ll be rooting for this season.” Make sure you watch Vikings’: Season 6 Volume 2. If you’re not already watching “Vikings,” what are you waiting for? This season is sure to be just as epic as the first five! You are going to love the series.