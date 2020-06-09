The viral images show incredible scenes created solely from cardboard.

Images taken by a Maine photographer have gone viral after he used cardboard cutouts in front of the sun to create amazing scenes.

John Marshall has spent the past five years creating his "Sunset Selfies" series, using cardboard cutouts of shapes like dragons, dinosaurs and even Kermit the Frog to create the viral images, reports the British news agency SWNS.

Marshall, 54, said he has limited time to take the photos due to the ever-changing nature of the night sky.

"The sunset is an amazing time. I have about half an hour to take my photos, but the sky can change a lot during that time," said Marshall. "You never know what the sunset will look like. That's what's great about this: it's a collaboration with nature, with what the earth gives you."

Marshall, who has a 27-year-old son and a 25-year-old daughter, said he received inspiration from his own childhood.

"I always wanted to be a cartoonist when I was a kid, I did a lot of single panel cartoons," Marshall said. "I was outside watching the sunset one night, and next to me I had a camera, a case of beer and a pair of scissors. I quickly cut off the face of an alligator in the box, put it on my head and took a picture. It looked really magical against the sunset. "

Marshall started the series with a very simplistic ideal and no editing or special effects from his camera. But over time, the writer by trade said that the process became more complex.

"In terms of creativity, this is how I spend all my time. It's a good way to get away from my computer screen a bit," Marshall explained. "I'm trying to make the cut itself very fast. It can be quite tough, all you really need is the silhouette, so it's quite forgiving. But the challenge is figuring out how to organize the photo. It's a mix of photography, art and a little acting. "

"I installed a tripod, sometimes wooden stakes, and I spend a lot of time running towards the camera to see if the angles are correct," he continued. "Sometimes I use the same form of cardboard for a few days, to make sure the photo is correct. But I'm pretty good looking at the sky during the day and knowing exactly what the sunset will look like. Daytime, so I know what I am working ".

Marshall hopes that his work can inspire others, alluding to his work with orphaned children.

"I can tell stories through my silhouette images, and I try to keep it focused on the children because I know they are watching," he said. "I also want to show you that this is something that everyone can do, this is not some magic that I have created. I really want to encourage children to take their own photos at sunset."

