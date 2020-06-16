The virtual meeting of & # 39; Ghostbusters & # 39; gather the cast







To raise funds for the Fair Justice Initiative, Gad hosted the stars of the hit 1984 film, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. Director Ivan Reitman also joined, along with his son Jason Reitman, who wrote and directed "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," scheduled for release in 2021.

The cast recalled memories of filming, and Akroyd revealed that much of the film was improvised.

After Reitman showed the cast an early cut of the Slimer room scene with no special effects, they began to worry about what they were involved in.

"I remember going back to work on Monday and I said, 'Guys, let's calm down. [The movie] is going to be really great,'" Murray said.