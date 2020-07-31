The visual album & # 39; Black Is King & # 39; shows the evolution of Beyoncé's intentional blackness

But she has outdone herself in her latest love letter to Blackness, at a time when that celebration is not only necessary, but also demanded.
And while her latest solo visual album, "Lemonade" of 2016, took a look at the experience of blacks in the United States, Beyoncé ventures into the homeland on her latest project and makes an even bigger statement about identity and history.
Filmed as a companion to their 2019 soundtrack "The Lion King: The Gift," "Black Is King" comes amid a greater cultural focus on the black experience and treatment of people in the African diaspora, more specifically the African Americans.
The singer referred to the punctuality and timelessness of her latest project in a recent Instagram post.
"The events of 2020 have made the film's vision and message even more relevant as people from around the world embark on a historic journey," he wrote. "We are all looking for safety and light. Many of us want a change. I believe that when blacks tell our own stories, we can change the axis of the world and tell our REAL story of generational wealth and soul wealth that are untold in our history books. "
Beyoncé collaborates with African artists on the songs on the album, including Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage and Ghanaian singer-songwriter Shatta Wale.
Africa is a continent, not a country, and Bey reminds us of that multifaceted nature throughout the short film, sometimes using herself as a representation.
There is Beyoncé the mother (her daughter Blue Ivy makes multiple appearances), Beyoncé the fox, Beyoncé the wife and, always, Beyoncé the boss.
The majesty of Queen Bey, along with dance scenes, poetic voiceovers, and special appearances by Kelly Rowland, Lupita N & # 39; yongo, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, and more illustrate the vast wealth of black art.
But Beyoncé gives us so much more by presenting Blackness as a special, dramatic, and resilient reflection of the universal human experience.
"With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it really means to find your own identity and build a legacy," she wrote on Instagram. "I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs."
Arguably, Beyoncé came to this through her role by portraying the character Nayla in the 2019 lifelike photographic remake of the classic Disney movie, "The Lion King," but that would be wrong.
True fans remember how he sought out Mozambican dance company Tofo Tofo to teach him his moves and appear in the music video for his 2011 single, "Run the World (Girls)."
Beyoncé has always hugged Blackness.
Using Disney, a brand that for years has been associated with beautiful white princesses and fairy tales, Beyoncé once again reminds the world of black greatness in "Black Is King".