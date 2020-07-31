The visual album & # 39; Black Is King & # 39; shows the evolution of Beyoncé's intentional blackness







But she has outdone herself in her latest love letter to Blackness, at a time when that celebration is not only necessary, but also demanded.

The singer's "Black Is King" visual album, released on Friday at Disney +, is everything her devoted fan base, known as "The Beyhive," wanted and more.

And while her latest solo visual album, "Lemonade" of 2016, took a look at the experience of blacks in the United States, Beyoncé ventures into the homeland on her latest project and makes an even bigger statement about identity and history.

Filmed as a companion to their 2019 soundtrack "The Lion King: The Gift," "Black Is King" comes amid a greater cultural focus on the black experience and treatment of people in the African diaspora, more specifically the African Americans.