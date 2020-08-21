‘the-vow’-brings-jaw-dropping-detail-to-the-strange-story-of-nxivm

(Newsdio) In one of the key moments of “The Vow” — a stunning expose of the self-improvement group NXIVM and its downfall — filmmaker and former member Mark Vicente tells others seeking to break free that he’s “recording everything.”

That strategy pays off with intense, uncanny details about the inner workings of what prosecutors described as a secret sex cult, and a docuseries that plays like an espionage thriller.

Directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer (“The Great Hack”) spent years chronicling the tale of NXIVM and its charismatic leader, Keith Raniere, whose hold was broken by a sex-trafficking case that implicated other members, among them former “Smallville” co-star Allison Mack and heiresses to the Bronfman family fortune.

NXIVM’s roots, however, go deeper than that, as Raniere charmed a variety of Hollywood figures, wealthy benefactors and even the Dalai Lama, with whom he’s shown meeting despite the spiritual leader’s caution about engaging with him.

There is, in fact, an almost surreal aspect to “The Vow,” which broadly illustrates people’s vulnerability to smooth-talking hucksters, and the way that Raniere’s organization insinuated itself into the lives of his true believers.