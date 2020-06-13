The wait for the return of the Tiger Woods PGA Tour was longer

FORT WORTH, Texas – As the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge was played at the Colonial Country Club on Friday, rumors were running about whether Tiger Woods would play next week at RBC Heritage.

Earlier in the week there was a report that Woods' yacht "Privacy" had left Jupiter Beach, Florida, where Woods lives, on the Atlantic coast to Georgia. That fueled speculation that he could head to Hilton Head, S.C., where Woods would play RBC.

That is not happening. Woods, who had up to 30 minutes after the conclusion of Friday's second round Charles Schwab to commit to RBC, received no news from him.

Next on the clock is the Travelers Championship, which Woods has never played. That happens the week after RBC. Then comes the Rocket Mortgage Championship in Detroit, where Woods will definitely not go as that was the sponsor who left his tournament in Maryland.

If you're a gambling person, bet the ranch on Woods by playing the next one at the Memorial in July. It is a tournament that he has played as long as he has been healthy and has won five times.

Woods hasn't played an official PGA Tour event since February, when he finished last among the players who made the cut at the Genesis Invitational. Citing his bad back, he skipped the next four tournaments, including the Players Championship.

Woods has only made three official tour starts during the 2019-20 season: his victory at the Zozo Championship, a tie for ninth place at the Farmers Insurance Open and his 68th place at Genesis. Currently it is ranked number 11 in the world ranking.

Woods' game looked good when he and Peyton Manning defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a COVID-19 charity game last month at Medalist, where Woods hit every street.

That apparently wasn't enough to whet his appetite for competition in these first four PGA Tour events.

Among the top players who missed the cut at Colonial were Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, and Tom Lehman, 61, who continued his opening round 65 with 74 on Friday, finishing what had become a fabulous story.