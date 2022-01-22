As The Walking Dead: Final Season Part 2 begins soon, survivors find themselves in a world that has been turned upside down. The zombie apocalypse is in full swing, and every decision matters if you hope to survive. In this intense new chapter of the hit series, you will need to make tough choices and develop relationships with other survivors if you want to make it out alive. The stakes have never been higher! A brand new trailer for part 2 of The Walking Dead final season has been released. Check it now!!

Alongside Reedus, the trailer also includes familiar faces including Melissa McBride’s Carol, Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, and Josh McDermitt’s Eugene, along with new glimpses of the Commonwealth, a settlement where life almost seems normal. The final part is going to release on February 20, 2022, on AMC.

The Walking Dead: Final Season Part 1 critical reviews were

The reviews are mostly positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, the season holds a score of 81% with an average rating of 6 out of 10, based on 97 reviews. TV Fanatic gave the first two episodes 4.5 out of 5 stars, calling the episodes “dark, filled with stakes and nail-biting moments”. Writing for Forbes, Erik Kain gave the two-part premiere a positive review and considered them “a pretty damn impressive introduction to Season 11” and that they have him “excited for what’s to come”.

What Are The Walking Dead characters saying about part 2?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon said, "It's a new chapter. The old world is gone." Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan said, "It feels different. The crew is different. The energy is different. I'm excited." Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene said, "I think the audience is going to be really satisfied with where we pick up and what's happened." Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee said, "It's a new world. The old rules don't apply." Michael Cudlitz as Abraham Ford said, "I think people are going to be really happy with what they see. I know I am."

Why you should watch The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead: Final Season Part is set to premiere on February 20, 2022. The season will have just eight episodes. The Walking Dead is one of the most popular shows on television. The show has been renewed for a finale season. The Walking Dead: Final Season Part 2 will be the end of the series. The series is filled with action sequences and post-apocalyptic horror scenes. It’s a good spine-chilling series to watch. If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, don’t miss the second half of the eleventh season. It’s sure to be exciting!