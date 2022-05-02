If you’re a Walking Dead fan, you’re probably eagerly waiting for Season 4 to start on October 13th. In the meantime, why not recap what happened in Seasons 1-3?

This blog post will provide a summary of each season, along with some of the most memorable moments. We’ll also include some photos and videos from the show to help get you excited for the new season!

The plotline of the Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is simple enough: after a zombie apocalypse, a group of survivors must do whatever it takes to stay alive. But don’t let the premise fool you, this show is full of suspense, drama, and plenty of gore.

Season one begins with Rick Grimes, a sheriff’s deputy, waking up from a coma to find that the world has been taken over by zombies.

He eventually joins up with a group of survivors, led by his wife Lori and best friend Shane. The group does their best to stay alive, but as the season goes on, it becomes clear that not everyone is cut out for this new world.

The second season follows the group as they leave Atlanta and head to the CDC in the hopes of finding a cure. However, things go from bad to worse when they realize that the CDC is no longer functioning.

The group is then forced to head out into the wilderness again, and they come across a farm run by Hershel Greene. Hershel allows them to stay, but it quickly becomes clear that he doesn’t trust them.

The third season sees the group’s conflict with Hershel come to a head, and they are forced to leave the farm.

They eventually find themselves at the prison, where they meet a new group of survivors. However, the peace is short-lived, as the Governor arrives and threatens to kill them all.

Names of the characters in Walking Dead

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes

Ross Marquand as Aaron

Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

Alanna Masterson as Tara Chambler

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee

Cooper Andrews as Jerry

Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams

Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko

Callan McAuliffe as Alden

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead has a conflict that makes no sense

The Walking Dead season finale brought with it several changes. Some were good, like the time jump that allowed the show to reset itself, while others were… not so good.

But one change, in particular, has been confusing fans since it was first hinted at in the midseason premiere: the conflict between Morgan Jones and Virginia.

On the surface, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. Virginia is the leader of a group called the Pioneers, who have been living in peace with Morgan and the other survivors for months. So why would she suddenly turn on them and start killing people?

Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer. The Walking Dead is a show that loves to complicate things, and the Morgan/Virginia conflict is no exception.

To understand what’s going on, we need to take a look at the history of both characters.

Morgan Jones was one of the first people we met in The Walking Dead universe. He was introduced in the very first episode, back when Rick Grimes was just waking up from his coma.

At that time, Morgan was a grieving widower who had lost his wife to the zombie apocalypse. He was also dealing with the fact that his son had turned into a walker and he was forced to kill him.

Fans of Walking Dead

Reddit is convinced that Morgan is going to kill Virginia because she reminds him of his wife.

When you think about it, this theory makes a lot of sense. Morgan’s wife was also a strong and determined woman who wanted to make the world a better place.

However, she was ultimately killed because of her idealism.

Virginia is in a very similar position and it seems like Morgan is not going to let her make the same mistakes that his wife did.

It will be interesting to see how this theory plays out in the upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead.

Do you think Morgan will kill Virginia?