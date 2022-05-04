If you’re one of the millions of Walking Dead fans out there, then you know that the Season 7 premiere was a doozy. The episode was filled with suspense, action, and drama. If you missed it or just want to relive all the exciting moments, we’ve got you covered. In this blog post, we’ll recap the entire episode and give our thoughts on what happened. Stay tuned for more Walking Dead news and updates!

The plotline of the Walking Dead season

The Walking Dead season The seven premiere was largely centered around two things: the aftermath of Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) deadly bat swing that killed off Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) in the season six finale, and Negan’s continued reign of terror over our hapless heroes. The episode began with a gruesome scene in which we saw Negan brutally kill Spencer (Austin Nichols).

This was a complete shock, as Spencer had been one of the more level-headed and liked characters on the show. His death will no doubt have a profound impact on the survivors moving forward. We also saw Eugene (Josh McDermitt) taken captive by Negan, which further cements Negan’s hold over the group.

It’s clear that he is not going to let up anytime soon and the survivors will have to find a way to deal with him.

Character Names from The Walking Dead

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes

Ross Marquand as Aaron

Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

Alanna Masterson as Tara Chambler

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee

Cooper Andrews as Jerry

Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams

Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko

Callan McAuliffe as Alden

A Writer and director for a Norman Reedus Spinoff Series Has Been Found – “The Walking Dead”

Norman Reedus is set to headline a new series for AMC, with Matt Negrete, tapped as showrunner. The Walking Dead season seven finale was frustratingly good television. It was the very definition of a mixed bag, delivering both high and low points in equal measure. But ultimately, it left us with more questions than answers. The Walking Dead season seven began with a literal bang. We were introduced to a whole new group of survivors, led by the enigmatic Ezekiel (Khary Payton). They had a pet tiger named Shiva, and their home was an abandoned zoo.

The episode ended with the shocking and brutal deaths of two beloved characters: Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz). This season seems to have been a crazy ride. There have been highs, like the episode where we finally met Ezekiel and Shiva. And there have been lows, like the episode where two more beloved characters died. But overall, it’s been a good season.

The future success of Walking Dead

The success of Walking Dead hangs on the ability of the showrunners to keep things fresh, and so far they’ve done a good job. Let’s assume they can maintain this level of play for the rest of the regular season. The Walking Dead is one of those shows that always manages to surprise you. Just when you think you’ve seen everything it has to offer, it comes up with something new to shock you.

The season seven premiere was no different. It was a brutal, heart-wrenching episode that left us on the edge of our seats. We finally got to see what Negan did to our favorite characters, and it was not pretty.