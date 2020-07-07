The Washington Post editor calls the United States a 'racist * and * patriarchal society', reacts to the backlash from the 'revenge' tweet.

Washington Post global opinion editor Karen Attiah called the United States "a racist * and * patriarchal society" in response to threats that she received a deleted tweet that reportedly stated: "White women have Luckily we just call them "Karen." And without asking for revenge.

In a tweet about backlash, he wrote: "The United States is a racist * and * patriarchal society. We cannot dismantle the full range of oppression in this society without addressing how toxic ideas of white masculinity interact with the notion of" protect " your black women. "

She added: “I explicitly said that blacks are * NOT * asking for this. A good amount of the threats and hate mail I've been receiving are white men threatening me with violence to – * check notes * protect "their" white women. Exactly the point that I've been making about "Karen's" behavior all along. "

Attiah, who is black, had listed several things she believes white women are responsible for in American history, and warned her followers that worse things could happen than simply being referred to as "Karen," which has emerged as a derogatory term for White. woman.

"The lies and tears of white women have been forged: -The 1921 Tulsa massacre – Murder of Emmet Till – Exclusion of black women from feminist movements – 53% of white women voting for Trump. Women White is lucky that we only call them “Karen.” And not asking for revenge, ”Attiah wrote in a now-deleted tweet that was captured by multiple accounts before being deleted.