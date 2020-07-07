The Washington Post scoffed at the tweet saying Ennio Morricone wrote the "ah-ee-ah-ee-ah" theme of "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly"

The Washington Post offered a strange tribute to the late Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who died Monday at the age of 91.

Morrione, the Oscar-winning songwriter of "The Hateful Eight," has more than 500 IMDB credits spanning decades, but his best-known work was creating the iconic theme song for the 1966 classic Clint Eastwood "The Good, The Bad. and The Ugly. " "

However, while sharing his obituary on Twitter, The Washington Post tweeted an unusual description for his most memorable score.

"Ennio Morricone, Italian composer who wrote the song" ah-ee-ah-ee-ah "of" The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, "dies at 91," the Post tweeted.

Critics were amused at the newspaper's expense for the tweet.

"Can we get a medical check-up from the author of this headline?" Jessica Fletcher of The Blaze reacted.

"Battering this headline, lmfao," Polygon entertainment reporter Karen Han tweeted.

Others created their own Washington Post obituaries for other famous composers.

"Does this mean that John Williams will eventually obit read 'composer who wrote the song' durr dumm durr dumm 'for' Jaws'?" Asked filmmaker Edgar Wright.

"The Washington Post obeys: Beethoven, known for his bum-bum-bum-BUMMMMM thingamajig music, died at age 56. He also couldn't hear well," wrote Washington Free Beacon senior writer David Rutz.

"Robert Plant, who sang the & # 39; chung chucka-chung chucka-chung chucka-chung, ahh ahh AAAAAAAAAH ahhh, & # 39; song of & # 39; School of Rock & # 39; …" the writer of Television Jeremy Woodcock similarly tweeted.

Even the Washington Post columnist Ishaan Tharoor spoke out against his newspaper's tweet.

"I love my colleagues but this tweet is violence," Tharoor joked.

Morricone passed away in a Rome hospital due to complications from a fall.

Other films for which the composer is best known include "The Untouchables", "Bugsy" and "Once Upon a Time in America".