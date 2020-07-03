The Washington Redskins will review his name, the team says.

"In light of recent events in our country and comments from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing that the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," the Redskins said in a statement. "This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks."

"This topic is of personal importance to me," said Head Coach Ron Rivera, "and I look forward to working closely with (owner) Dan Snyder to ensure that we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our army".

In recent weeks, amid a new race trial in the United States, several brands announced that they would change or terminate names to avoid controversial or racist overtones. Nestlé said it would change the name of its Red Skins and Boys sweets, and Quaker Oats said it would withdraw the Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging that it was based on a racial stereotype.
The NFL Redskins have also faced mounting pressure to change the controversial name, which has been denounced by Native Americans.
FedEx, which has naming rights for the stadium the team plays in, told CNN Business this week that it had asked the team to change its name.

Team owner Dan Snyder said in Friday's statement that the review would allow the team to take into account the "proud tradition and history of the franchise," in addition to input from sponsors, the NFL and the community.

