The Washington Redskins will review his name, the team says.

"In light of recent events in our country and comments from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing that the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," the Redskins said in a statement. "This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks."
"This topic is of personal importance to me," said Head Coach Ron Rivera, "and I look forward to working closely with (owner) Dan Snyder to ensure that we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our army".
Team owner Dan Snyder said in Friday's statement that the review would allow the team to take into account the "proud tradition and history of the franchise," in addition to input from sponsors, the NFL and the community.