The Washington soccer team will be called the Washington soccer team until a new name is established.

The new team name will take effect immediately and remain in place "pending the adoption of a new team name," the team announced in a statement Thursday.
"The decision to use & # 39; Washington Football Team & # 39; for this season allows the franchise the ability to carry out an in-depth branding process to adequately include input from players, alumni, fans, community and sponsor, "the statement said.
"To date, we have been pleased to see so many people presenting their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we hope to include their comments as this process progresses."
A man named Philip Martin McCauley has registered a number of trademarks for potential team names, and McCauley told CNN that he had offered the trademarks to the Washington Football Team and the NFL for free.
Washington said it will begin "the process of removing all Redskins marks from team properties, whether it be FedExField, Redskins Park, other physical and digital spaces" beginning tomorrow and for the next 50 days.
The team hopes to finish removing the Redskins' mark for the team's first game against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13.