The Washington soccer team will be called the Washington soccer team until a new name is established.

The new team name will take effect immediately and remain in place "pending the adoption of a new team name," the team announced in a statement Thursday.

The name change comes after the team faced increased pressure to change its name due to its racist overtones, and the team announced on July 13 that it would change the team's name.

"The decision to use & # 39; Washington Football Team & # 39; for this season allows the franchise the ability to carry out an in-depth branding process to adequately include input from players, alumni, fans, community and sponsor, "the statement said.

"To date, we have been pleased to see so many people presenting their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we hope to include their comments as this process progresses."