The week in 30 photos

A couple targeted people protesting against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Sunday, June 28. The demonstration came after Krewson, in a Facebook live video, read the names and addresses of people calling for police reform, according to the CNN affiliate. KMOV. The man and woman with the guns were identified as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who had a house on the private street that protesters walked through. "The peaceful protesters were not the object of contempt or scorn by the McCloskeys," their attorney, Albert S. Watkins, said in a statement to CNN. On the contrary, they were accepting and supporting the message of the protesters. The acts of violence, destruction of property and threatening acts of aggression by a few individuals who mingled with the peaceful protesters, gave rise to fear and imminent fear and serious. ". Lawrence Bryant / Reuters

People prepare to practice tubing in the Salt River outside of Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, June 27. Arizona, along with four other states, released new record cases of coronavirus this week, according to Johns Hopkins data. Cheney Orr / Reuters

Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration employee Willie Townsend raises the state flag during the flag withdrawal ceremony at the Capitol building in Jackson, Mississippi, Wednesday, July 1. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill Tuesday to remove the last flag of the US state to present the Confederate battle flag. Rory Doyle / AFP / Getty Images

Prince Charles looks at a Pig from Cloucestershire Old Spot with his piglets during a visit to Cotsworld Farm Park near Cheltenham, England, on Wednesday July 1. Kirsty Wigglesworth / Pool / AP

Joseph James DeAngelo is assisted by his attorney, Diane Howard, when the judge enters the courtroom in Sacramento on Monday, June 29. DeAngelo, also known as the "Golden State Assassin," pleaded guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder and Special Circumstances, including killings during robberies and rapes, as well as 13 charges of kidnapping. Rich Pedroncelli / AP

Sam Khok students use old reused partitioned urns to help limit the spread of Covid-19 during class on Wednesday July 1 in Pathum Thani, Thailand. The Thai government recently eased isolation restrictions and reopened schools across the country. Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

A woman reacts after police deployed pepper spray to clear a street of protesters protesting against the new national security law in Hong Kong on Wednesday July 1. The Chinese central government imposed a comprehensive national security law the night before critics said they stripped the city of its autonomy and precious civil and social liberties, consolidating Beijing's authoritarian dominance over the territory. Dale De La Rey / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump swings a baseball bat during the Spirit of America Showcase at the White House in Washington on Thursday, July 2. Evan Vucci / AP

In this undated brochure image released this week, a dead elephant is seen in the Okavango Delta of northern Botwswana. According to local conservationists, more than 360 elephants have died in mysterious circumstances in Botswana in the past three months. Retrieved by Reuters

A boy plays on the steps of the US Supreme Court building as anti-abortion activists demonstrate outside of court in Washington on Monday, June 29. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with liberal judges in the Supreme Court on Monday to block a controversial abortion in Louisiana law that critics say would have closed almost all state clinics. Carlos Barria / Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin shows his passport to a member of an electoral commission before voting in Moscow on Wednesday July 1. Russia began early voting in a national referendum on controversial amendments to the country's constitution that could allow Putin to remain in power until 2036, amid reports that the process had been marred by manipulation of elections and voting. mandatory. Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin Pool / AP

A 3D printer produces a plant-based steak that mimics real beef at the Israeli Redefine Meat facility in Rehovot, Israel, Monday, June 29. Amir Cohen / Reuters

People sit at a giant table, over 1,690 feet long, on the Charles Bridge in Prague on Tuesday June 30. To celebrate the end of the country's closure, the cafe owner, Ondrej Kobza, organized the dinner. "We want to celebrate the end of the coronavirus crisis with people who meet and show that they are no longer afraid to meet others. They are not afraid to take a bite from someone," Kobza told the France-Presse News Agency agency. . Martin Divisek / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

An employee fingerprints a woman who died of Covid-19 before her remains are cremated at the La Recoleta crematorium in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday, June 27. Chile's health ministry reported 2,498 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, continuing a recent downward trend in new infections, according to the latest government data. Esteban Felix / AP

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Joe Biden talks about the coronavirus pandemic and the economy on Tuesday, June 30 in Wilmington, Delaware. Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

A boy in a face mask swims with an inflatable tube in a flooded park caused by heavy rains on Tuesday June 30 in Wuhan, China. fake pictures

Jan Claire Dorado joins her mother and cat from behind a small plastic window in their makeshift isolation room in Quezon City, Manila, on Friday, June 26. Dorado works in the emergency room at East Avenue Medical Center and isolates herself. family to reduce your risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Eloisa López / Reuters

A Palestinian shepherd gathers his herd alongside the Israeli West Bank settlement Tomer on Tuesday June 30. Israel's Prime Minister announced plans to annex parts of the West Bank, a move that the majority of the international community regards as a violation of international law. Oded Balilty / AP

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment relaxes in front of an air cooler at a coronavirus testing center in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 30. Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

Visitors take a selfie at the Tokyo Disneyland entrance gate on Wednesday, July 1. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea are reopening after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. All Disney parks in Asia have been officially reopened. Issei Kato / Reuters

Farmers attempt to chase away a swarm of locusts from a field in the southern province of Sindh, Pakistan, on Wednesday, July 1. Desert locust is considered the most dangerous of all migratory pest species due to its ability to reproduce quickly and devastate crops. Shahid Ali / AFP / Getty Images

A boy sits on the roof of a taxi during a protest in central Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday June 30. Taxi drivers demand assistance due to the lack of customers after the coronavirus pandemic. Manu Fernández / AP

A boy plays in a rice field during "National Rice Day," which marks the start of the annual rice planting season, outside Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, June 29. Prakash Mathema / AFP / Getty Images

A police officer walks in front of a heap of illegal drugs seized during a destruction ceremony to mark the United Nations "International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Traffic" in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday June 26. Sai Aung Main / AFP / Getty Images

This photo from the Taipei Zoo shows a newborn panda cub on Sunday June 28 in Taiwan. The female is the second Yuan Yuan giant panda baby born in the Taipei Zoo through artificial insemination. Taipei Zoo Brochure / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Rainbow colored lights are projected into the sky to celebrate Pride Month on Saturday June 27 in New York. The coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of many Pride events in person, but organizers found creative ways to unite the online community. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci watches as Vice President Mike Pence speaks after leading a White House Task Force meeting on Coronavirus at the Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, June 26 in Washington. Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

Protesters and police stand in front of New York City Hall on Wednesday, July 1. David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

A diver cleans the interior window of the seal tank at Tynemouth Aquarium in Northeast England on Thursday, July 2. The aquarium will open on Saturday as coronavirus blocking restrictions in England are lifted. Owen Humphreys / PA / AP