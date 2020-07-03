The week in 30 photos

People prepare to practice tubing in the Salt River outside of Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, June 27. Arizona, along with four other states, released new record cases of coronavirus this week, according to Johns Hopkins data. Cheney Orr / Reuters
Prince Charles looks at a Pig from Cloucestershire Old Spot with his piglets during a visit to Cotsworld Farm Park near Cheltenham, England, on Wednesday July 1. Kirsty Wigglesworth / Pool / AP
Sam Khok students use old reused partitioned urns to help limit the spread of Covid-19 during class on Wednesday July 1 in Pathum Thani, Thailand. The Thai government recently eased isolation restrictions and reopened schools across the country. Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters
President Donald Trump swings a baseball bat during the Spirit of America Showcase at the White House in Washington on Thursday, July 2. Evan Vucci / AP
A 3D printer produces a plant-based steak that mimics real beef at the Israeli Redefine Meat facility in Rehovot, Israel, Monday, June 29. Amir Cohen / Reuters
People sit at a giant table, over 1,690 feet long, on the Charles Bridge in Prague on Tuesday June 30. To celebrate the end of the country's closure, the cafe owner, Ondrej Kobza, organized the dinner. "We want to celebrate the end of the coronavirus crisis with people who meet and show that they are no longer afraid to meet others. They are not afraid to take a bite from someone," Kobza told the France-Presse News Agency agency. . Martin Divisek / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
An employee fingerprints a woman who died of Covid-19 before her remains are cremated at the La Recoleta crematorium in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday, June 27. Chile's health ministry reported 2,498 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, continuing a recent downward trend in new infections, according to the latest government data. Esteban Felix / AP
Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Joe Biden talks about the coronavirus pandemic and the economy on Tuesday, June 30 in Wilmington, Delaware. Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images
A boy in a face mask swims with an inflatable tube in a flooded park caused by heavy rains on Tuesday June 30 in Wuhan, China. fake pictures
Jan Claire Dorado joins her mother and cat from behind a small plastic window in their makeshift isolation room in Quezon City, Manila, on Friday, June 26. Dorado works in the emergency room at East Avenue Medical Center and isolates herself. family to reduce your risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Eloisa López / Reuters
A Palestinian shepherd gathers his herd alongside the Israeli West Bank settlement Tomer on Tuesday June 30. Israel's Prime Minister announced plans to annex parts of the West Bank, a move that the majority of the international community regards as a violation of international law. Oded Balilty / AP
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment relaxes in front of an air cooler at a coronavirus testing center in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 30. Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters
A boy sits on the roof of a taxi during a protest in central Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday June 30. Taxi drivers demand assistance due to the lack of customers after the coronavirus pandemic. Manu Fernández / AP
A boy plays in a rice field during "National Rice Day," which marks the start of the annual rice planting season, outside Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, June 29. Prakash Mathema / AFP / Getty Images
A police officer walks in front of a heap of illegal drugs seized during a destruction ceremony to mark the United Nations "International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Traffic" in Yangon, Myanmar, on Friday June 26. Sai Aung Main / AFP / Getty Images
This photo from the Taipei Zoo shows a newborn panda cub on Sunday June 28 in Taiwan. The female is the second Yuan Yuan giant panda baby born in the Taipei Zoo through artificial insemination. Taipei Zoo Brochure / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
Dr. Anthony Fauci watches as Vice President Mike Pence speaks after leading a White House Task Force meeting on Coronavirus at the Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, June 26 in Washington. Joshua Roberts / Getty Images
Protesters and police stand in front of New York City Hall on Wednesday, July 1. David Dee Delgado / Getty Images
A diver cleans the interior window of the seal tank at Tynemouth Aquarium in Northeast England on Thursday, July 2. The aquarium will open on Saturday as coronavirus blocking restrictions in England are lifted. Owen Humphreys / PA / AP