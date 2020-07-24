The week in 40 photos

Hundreds of people shine in the light of their cell phones during a protest in Portland, Oregon, Monday, July 20. For more than 50 nights, people in Portland have been protesting racial inequality and police brutality. The protests have been mostly peaceful, but there have been cases of violence, arson, and vandalism. The Trump administration sent federal agents to the city as part of an effort to protect federal monuments. Protesters have clashed with these forces, resulting in injuries on both sides. Noah Berger / AP

President Donald Trump has a face mask as he speaks during a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, July 21. It was his first coronavirus briefing in nearly three months, and he warned that the pandemic is likely to worsen before it improves. He continued to offer a late encouragement to wear masks, at one point removing the navy face covering and stating that he had no problem putting it on (although he did not during the briefing). "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said, adding later, "I'm getting used to the mask." Evan Vucci / AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, launches the first ceremonial pitch before the opening game of the Major League Baseball season on Thursday, July 23. Rob Carr / Getty Images

Rapper Kanye West holds a presidential campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, July 19. He emotionally spoke about his faith, his late mother and family, causing some media personalities and others on social media to speculate on West's well-being. being. Randall Hill / Reuters

People in Barcelona, ​​Spain wait to enter a beach that was closed by the police on Saturday, July 18. Police closed access to a large area of ​​the city's beaches due to an excess of people who ignored authorities' requests to stay home in the midst of a coronavirus resurgence. Emilio Morenatti / AP

Tiger Woods has fun during an approach at the Memorial Golf Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Saturday, July 18. Darron Cummings / AP

Ditte Ankjaergaard has garden snails on Monday July 20 at Nordic Snails, which produces and sells snail meat and snail caviar in Roskilde, Denmark. Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

A mural by U.S. Rep. John Lewis is seen in an Atlanta building on Saturday, July 18, the day after his death at age 80. Lewis, a longtime civil rights icon and congressman, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year. Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Lou Seal, the mascot of the San Francisco Giants, displays a sign saying "loud noises" during a preseason baseball game on Tuesday, July 21. Jeff Chiu / AP

British Queen Elizabeth II of the Knights, World War II veteran, Tom Moore, Friday July 17. Moore, 100, became a national celebrity by raising nearly £ 33 million ($ 40 million) for the UK National Health Service. Samir Hussein / Pool / WireImage / Getty Images

A forest fire burns near the Greek town of Galataki on Wednesday July 22. Petros Giannakouris / AP

In this image taken from the video, divers with the Italian Coast Guard are working to free sperm that was caught in a fishing net on Sunday, July 19. Carmelo Isgro / MuMa Museo del Mare di Milazzo / Reuters

A Reagan National Airport employee demonstrates how to disinfect an airplane Wednesday, July 22 in Arlington, Virginia. Michael A. McCoy / Getty Images

A man in London wears a face mask with the center removed during a protest against coronavirus restrictions on Sunday July 19. Protesters voiced opposition to the masks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that they would be required to be worn in stores. Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

Jimmie Rivera, right, hits Cody Stamann during their UFC fight in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, July 16. Rivera won the fight by decision. Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images

People throw burning rubble on a fence at the United States Courthouse Mark O. Hatfield during protests in Portland, Oregon, Wednesday, July 22. Noah Berger / AP

A Georgia state flag is spread over the coffin of the Rev. C.T. Vivian, who lies in the state in the Capitol building in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 22. Vivian, a civil rights leader who participated in Freedom Rides and worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr., died last week at the age of 95. Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

President Donald Trump plays with former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera as he greets young baseball players in the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, July 23. Evan Vucci / AP

World leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, reviewed the documents during a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday, July 20. The leaders agreed to create 750 billion euros (858 billion dollars). ) recovery fund to rebuild the EU economies devastated by the coronavirus crisis. John Thys / AFP / Pool / Getty Images

People in China's Hainan province watch a rocket take off on Thursday, July 23. Tianwen-1, whose name means "Search for Heavenly Truth", is China's first mission to Mars. The probe will orbit the planet before a rover lands on the surface. STR / AFP / Getty Images

Anastasija Sevastova returns a shot to Petra Kvitova during a professional tennis match that was played inside a former airport hangar in Berlin on Sunday July 19. Maja Hitij / Getty Images

Basudev Mahapatra, a farmer in Sujanpur, India, found this yellow turtle while working in his fields on Sunday, July 19. Experts say the turtle's color is a product of albinism. Odisha Forest Department

Manchester United's Anthony Martial, left, and Crystal Palace's James McCarthy watch the ball during a Premier League match in London on Thursday July 16. Peter Cziborra / Pool / Reuters

Race car driver Robert Shwartzman, second from right, celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula 2 race in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday, July 18. Dan Istitene / Formula 1 / Getty Images

A worker measures a man's temperature before allowing him to enter the La Vega market in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday, July 19. Esteban Felix / AP

People watch a movie at a cinema in Wuhan, China on Monday July 20. Covid-19 disease was first reported in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in China's central Hubei province. Stringer / Getty Images

Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Costa trains in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, July 21. Buda Mendes / Getty Images

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood is suspended in a giant cage in front of Britain's Central Criminal Court in London on Tuesday July 21. He was making a high-profile statement to stop Julian Assange's possible extradition to the United States. Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is released into the air by his players after securing the Spanish league title on Thursday, July 16. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

A security guard watches his phone as water is released from the Three Gorges Dam to ease pressure from the flooding in Yichang, China, on Sunday, July 19. STR / AFP / Getty Images

April Ross and Alix Klineman compete against Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes during the Monster Hydro Cup semi-finals in Long Beach, California on Sunday, July 19. Robert Beck / AVP / Getty Images

A waitress serves diners at the socially distant restaurant of the St. Moritz Hotel in Wadebridge, England on Tuesday, July 21. The restaurant has 16 dining rooms. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The U.S. tourist boat Maid of the Mist, on top, glides in front of a Canadian ship at Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Tuesday, July 21. The American ship was limited to 50% occupancy under New York State rules. The Canadian ship was limited to just six passengers under Ontario rules. Carlos Osorio / Reuters

Wests Tigers' Billy Walters celebrates after scoring an attempt against the Brisbane Broncos in Sydney on Friday, July 17. Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Saturday, July 18. Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. Adriano Machado / Reuters

Professional wrestlers AZM and Starlight Kid hosted a show in Tokyo on Friday, July 17. Etsuo Hara / Getty Images

Jesus Torres digs a grave in McAllen, Texas, after a backhoe was broken at the La Piedad cemetery on Monday, July 20. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images

A man finds relief from a fire hydrant on a hot day in New York City on Monday, July 20. Gabriele Holtermann / Sipa USA / AP