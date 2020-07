https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/10_AP20183327274896.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Russian President Vladimir Putin shows his passport to a member of an electoral commission when he arrives to participate in the vote at an electoral college in Moscow, Russia, on July 1, 2020.

Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/10_AP20183327274896.jpg?ve=1&tl=1