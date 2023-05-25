The alternate version of Jurassic Park 4, which was never entirely produced, is one of the more fascinating pieces of film history from the 1990s.

Originally titled ‘Jurassic Park: Extinction,’ this scrapped take on Stephen Spielberg’s blockbuster franchise would have seen dinosaurs in a post-apocalyptic Earth setting.

In the original version, an escaped Velociraptor who has lived alone in the wild returns to Jurassic Park, intending to set up a new family on Isla Nublar.

The raptor’s offspring would have appeared in creature form, although details on exactly what they would have looked like are unclear as all visual material about the production of this version has been lost.

Introduction to The Jurassic Park

The Jurassic Park franchise is a series of four science-fiction novels by Michael Crichton that were turned into three blockbuster movies directed by Steven Spielberg.

The books and movies revolve around an amusement park and a research center on an island, where dinosaurs are cloned from DNA extracted from insects trapped in amber.

The books and the movies are set in a future where scientists have developed the ability to bring dinosaurs back to life—the park, privately owned and licensed, opened in Isla Nublar on 11 June 1993.

The park then opened two more parks on other islands of the Caribbean, Isla Sorna (Jurassic Park island) and Isla Tacaño (Jurassic Park island).

Names of the characters in The Jurassic Park

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Richard Attenborough as John Hammond

Cameron Thor as Lewis Dodgson

Sam Neill as Alan Grant

Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm

Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler

BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu

Ariana Richards as Lex Murphy

Wayne Knight as Dennis Nedry

Samuel L. Jackson as Ray Arnold

Bob Peck as Robert Muldoon

Greg Burson as Mr. D.N.A.

Joseph Mazz as Tim Murphy

The storyline of the Jurassic Park

Now, while the dinosaurs seem to be extinct and the parks are long gone, remember that they also had hunters in them who were looking for souvenirs. So someone had to search these areas and find these hidden treasures.

As you probably know, we tried to build a park on an island in Costa Rica. This idea came from a book I read as a teenager called Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton.

A rich dude created a park on an island where dinosaurs were cloned from DNA found in mosquitoes that found their way into the sediment in the stomach of mosquitoes. These dinosaurs were created by extracting their DNA and cloning them.

Well, in real life, all of that would be impossible. Now we have cloning technology that can clone animals, but it’s not as simple.

Ranking Every Jurassic Park Film

The “Jurassic Park” franchise is one of the most famous movie franchises recently. From their initial 15 April 1994 debut to the last film released in 2015, there have been six movies featuring scientists and dinosaur enthusiasts as they battle dinosaurs on a remote island and create an amusement park of sorts.

A movie series with such a lasting impact has to be wildly exciting. Well, actually, not all that much.

Many critics think the “Jurassic Park” franchise is on the decline. However, the franchise still has one of the broadest fan bases in recent times and has maintained a huge following thanks to its action-packed scenes and dinosaur-filled movie posters.

The actors chosen for each movie have always been critical to each film’s success or failure. The first two movies had it good with Sam Neill and Laura Dern as paleontologists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler.

