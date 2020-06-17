The Westchester family asked to remove the BLM sign with a quote from MLK

A family in Westchester is outraged after being asked to remove a banner from their home that was intended to support the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a report.

Avisia and Dan Brown told WPIX that they received a notice of violation from the buildings department for the white banner that included a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.

"It was Martin Luther King's quote:‘ Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, "said Avisia Brown.

"No neighbor came to us to complain about that, I had some neighbors who really came and said they liked it and appreciated it."

Avisia told the network that the violation said they had to "remove the banner because it was against some fire code."

The city attorney told WPIX that the violation was the result of complaints received by the city.

"Banners are among the types of signs that are prohibited by local law, regardless of their content," attorney Vincent Toomey said in a statement.

"The City has notified the owners of these properties that the banners do not comply with the law and several have been removed."