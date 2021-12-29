For the few who don’t know, the Wheel of Time is a 14-volume series written by the late Robert Jordan. The series is an epic fantasy drama. The first season has been released on Amazon Prime videos.

The plot of Wheel of Time season 2

The plot of season 2 has not yet been disclosed. The showrunners are already planning the season two plot and it will be based on the second book in the series, “The Great Hunt.” The fans of the books can expect some epic scenes that will leave them at the edge of their seats. Season 2 will pick up from where the last left off with Rand author. As the Dragon Reborn, he has yet to master the One Power and confront the Dark One in Shayol Ghul for an apocalyptic showdown. Each day brings him closer to his destiny, but it will be at great cost–to himself and all around him.

Synopsis of Wheel of Time

Wheel of Time is a fantasy story set in a time when magic exists. The story follows Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, an incredibly powerful organization of women allowed to access magic. Her quest to find the reincarnation of a dragon or Dragon Reborn leads her to a secluded village called Two Rivers. From there she embarks on a journey with five men and women. Of them, one is believed to be Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. The story follows the group’s journey to the capital of the world, where a showdown with the Dark One is prophesied.

The cast of the Wheel of Time season

Many of the cast members from the first season will be returning for the second. These include:

-Rand author: played by Joshua Stradowsk

-Mat Cauthon: played by Barney Harris

-Perrin Aybara: played by Marcus Rutherford

Rosamund Pike played Moiraine Damodred. Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran. Madeleine Madden as Egwene al Vere, apart from other characters. The series has been developed by Rafe Judkins and produced by Rosamund Pike.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the cast saying about Wheel of Time season 2?

“It was the most intense, wonderful experience I’ve ever had,” said Rosamund Pike about her time on the Wheel of Time set. “I think the fans are going to be really happy.” “The Wheel of Time is one of those books that you can’t put down,” said Barney Harris, who plays Mat Cauthon. I’m just excited to see how the fans react to the show. It’s always a little daunting taking on such an iconic character, said Marcus Rutherford, who plays Perrin Aybara. But I hope I’ve done the book justice. The cast and crew of the Wheel of Time are hard at work preparing the show for the new season. I’m really excited to see how the fans react,” said Alex Graves, who directed the first two episodes of the upcoming season. This is a book that has such devoted followers and I think they’re going to be surprised. It will be the most epic show to ever air on TV,” said Marcus Rutherford who plays Perrin Aybara.

When is season 2 coming?

Season 1 of Wheen of Time premiered recently on Amazon Prime on November 19, 2021. It had a total of 8 episodes naming,

“Leavetaking”

“Shadow’s Waiting”

“A Place of Safety”

“The Dragon Reborn”

“Blood Calls Blood”

“The Flame of Tar Valon”

“The Dark Along with the Ways”

“The Eye of the World”

Nothing regarding the release of season 2 has been announced. However, Amazon Studios co-head, Vernon Sanders dropped some good news in an interview with TVLine. He told that he had received the first cut of the first episode of season 2 by showrunner Rafe Judkins. This is reliving for the fans as it can be speculated that season 2 might drop on screens sometime in the summer of 2022.

Why you should watch Wheel of Time season 2?

Season one of the series is already a binge-worthy watch. It has the same elements that the fans have loved the books for, and it doesn’t disappoint them at all. The characters are well written with unique abilities which make them stand out from each other especially in battle sequences. The prequel covers the events taking place prior to the first book, which is a great opportunity to bring the new viewers up to speed. No official release date yet has been announced, but the fans are eagerly waiting for the next season to air. In the meantime, they can watch the first season on Netflix and prepare themselves for the great things that are coming in the next one. The Wheel of Time is a great show with an amazing plot and stunning visuals. It’s something that all fantasy fans should watch. Make sure to catch the next season when it airs!