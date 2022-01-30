The Wheel of Time is a 14-book series written by Robert Jordan. It tells the story of Rand author, a young man who discovers that he has the ability to channel the One Power, and must become the saviour of the world. The Wheel of Time is one of the most well-crafted fantasy series I have ever read. The characters are rich and complex, the plot is intense and full of surprises, and the magic system is fascinating. If you’re looking for an epic adventure full of magic and wonder, then you need to read The Wheel of Time series!

When is season two coming?

A second season was announced in May 2021. Amazon confirmed that season 2 is well underway, even before the premiere of the first season. As of the end of 2021, Amazon said that the show has completed more than half of its filming for the next season. Rejoice fans, you will have more of the wheel of time series.

The cast of season two

Most of the first season’s cast will return for the second instalment. Barney Harris, who played the roguish Mat Cauthon, mysteriously left the show midway through season 1’s production, making for an awkward latter two episodes. In his place, Deadline reports, Dónal Finn (The Witcher, Chasing Bono) will join The Wheel of Time as the fan-favourite character.

Here is some of the confirmed cast list,

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Joshua Stradowski as Rand author

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

What is the cast saying about the wheel of time?

Rosamund Pike said, “The Wheel of Time is the biggest, most ambitious, and exciting project I have ever worked on. I feel incredibly privileged to be a part of this exceptional team.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cast has been praising the production for its faithfulness to the books: “It was clear from my first read through the scripts that the producers had an unwavering respect for Robert Jordan’s world and characters,” said Henney. Adds Madden: “I think fans will really appreciate how close we are sticking to the books.”

“Wheel of Time is one of those legendary series that every fantasy lover knows and loves,” added Stradowski. “I am humbled and excited to be given the opportunity to bring Rand author to life and to work with this amazingly talented cast and crew.”

The wheel of time series is a masterful tale of magic and adventure that will leave you breathless. The story follows Rand author, the prophesied saviour known as the Dragon Reborn, on his epic journey to save the world from the Dark One. With an all-star cast and crew, the Wheel of Time movie is sure to be a hit! Be sure to check it out!

ADVERTISEMENT

Critic reviews to the wheel of time

The critic reviews of the series are very mixed. Some praised the series for its acting, while some criticized it for moving very fast in speed. Rotten Tomatoes has an 82% approval rating and an average rating of 7.25/10, based on 73 reviews. The critics’ consensus reads, “The Wheel of Time’s revolutions can be a bit creaky as it tries to stand out from other fantasy series, but it succeeds admirably in making Robert Jordan’s epic approachable for the uninitiated.”

The Daily Telegraph gave the series 4 out of 5, writing: “In its early episodes this big Wheel has enough sweep, mystique, and momentum to suggest that it can keep on turning and give Amazon the global hit it dearly craves.”The Guardian gave the series 3 out of 5, writing: “It’s absolutely fine. It’s got brio, it’s got style and it’s got enough portentous voiceover book-ending events to make everything feel high stakes.” Entertainment Weekly noted a lack of character development despite the series’ overall watchability.

CNN described the series as “Amazon’s poor man’s version of The Lord of the Rings”, and wrote: “the characters simply don’t possess enough pop to draw in those who don’t come immersed in the mythology, and the special effects are uneven.”With such an epic tale being brought to life on screen, there’s no doubt that The Wheel of Time will be a hit with fantasy fans all over the world. Stay tuned for more updates!