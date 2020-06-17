The whereabouts of the bust of the New Orleans slave owner unknown

The whereabouts of a statue of a slave owner downed by protesters and dumped into the Mississippi River in New Orleans remains unknown after a group of men pulled the bust out of the river.

A video obtained by the New Orleans Advocate / The Times-Picayune shows the group using ropes and a board to pull the paint-splattered John McDonogh statue out of the river on Sunday afternoon and load it onto a truck. Protesters threw him into the river a day earlier after using a chisel, rope, and skateboard to knock him off his pedestal at Duncan Plaza.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office told the news outlet that the bust "is considered stolen property," and is urging those in possession to contact the city regarding his return.

Two people who allegedly drove the bust into the river after it was toppled, Caleb Wassell and Michaela Davis, were charged with multiple charges, including theft and inciting a riot, the media reported.

They have since been released on bail while police continue to search for another person who hit the statue with a hammer and used spray paint during Saturday's protests.

When he died, McDonogh left a large part of his money in New Orleans and Baltimore for schools, and many schools in New Orleans are named after him.

The McDonogh Day celebration in which schoolchildren from across the city laid flowers at a different McDonogh monument became the subject of boycotts in the 1950s. The ceremony was racially segregated, and African American children would have to wait hours for white children put their flowers first.

The collapse of the statue is part of a national effort to remove monuments to the Confederacy or with ties to slavery as the country faces widespread protests against police brutality towards African Americans.