The White House admits that Trump participated in the firing of the main US prosecutor. USA After Trump claimed it was not

Speaking at the White House on Monday, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump was "involved in the logout capacity" as he sought to explain the removal of Berman as a simple exchange that would allow Jay Clayton, chairman of the Commission of Stock Market and Values, to take the position.

Clayton and Trump also discussed the job, which runs the powerful New York Southern District office.

During a recent meeting, Trump asked Clayton if he was interested in a job for a possible second term, according to a person close to the situation.

Clayton, who has never been a litigator or prosecutor, said he wanted to return to New York and expressed interest in the SDNY position with the expectation that it would be in a second term. Then Clayton was told it was accelerating and that it would be announced.