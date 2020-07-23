The White House and the Republican Party agree virus tests in a new aid bill

WASHINGTON – Senate and White House Republicans reached a tentative agreement for more test funds in the upcoming COVID-19 aid package, but deep disagreements about the trillion-dollar reach in federal aid remain ahead of the planned launch. from Thursday.

Facing a Republican revolt, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was preparing a "handful" of separate COVID-19 aid bills, according to a top legislator involved in the negotiations. McConnell will present the package on Thursday, according to a Republican unauthorized to discuss the private conversations and was granted anonymity.

"Very productive meeting," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after leaving a session Wednesday night on Capitol Hill.

A key delay remains President Donald Trump's push for a payroll tax cut, according to a Republican anonymity granted to discuss private conversations. Hardly any Republican senator supports the idea. Instead, McConnell and some Republicans prefer another round of direct cash payments of $ 1,200 to Americans.

Mnuchin said negotiators agreed on an amount for direct payments, but declined to share details.

The rest of the legislation is taking shape even as key Senate Republicans are rejecting the general bailout, which is sure to grow. There will be no new money for cash-strapped states and cities, which are claiming funds, but will be given additional flexibility to take advantage of existing aid funds.

Republicans propose donating $ 105 billion to help schools reopen and $ 15 billion for child care centers to create safe environments for youth during the pandemic.

The centerpiece of the Republican Party effort remains McConnell's shield of responsibility to protect businesses, schools, and others from COVID-related lawsuits. The bills will also include tax breaks for companies to hire and retain workers, and to help stores and workplaces update with new safety protocols.

How to phase out the weekly $ 600 unemployment benefit increase that expires as of Friday is not yet resolved. Republicans appear to be setting $ 200 a week that would eventually adjust according to state unemployment benefit rates.

However, progress in money testing was key after days of debate between Republicans and the White House, showing a potential shift in administration thinking about the importance of tracking the spread of the virus. Republicans wanted $ 25 billion, but the Trump administration said the $ 9 billion in unspent funds from a previous aid deal was enough. The two sides decided to add $ 16 billion to unspent funds to reach $ 25 billion, the senators said.

Despite profound differences between Republicans, McConnell is trying to move forward with what he calls a "starting point" in negotiations with Democrats.

"I think what the leader has decided he wants to do is have a handful of bills now instead of just one, so maybe that will come together," Senator Roy Blunt, a Mo-Mo Republican, told reporters at the Capitol.

Exasperated Democrats warned that the Republican Party's internal struggles with Trump are delaying the necessary relief for Americans during the crisis, with the US pandemic death toll exceeding 142,000.

With millions of people out of work and a potential wave of evictions ahead, the severity of the prolonged virus outbreak is testing Washington's responsiveness. Schools are delaying fall openings, states are cracking down on new orders to stay home, and the consequences are being rippled through a faltering economy with high unemployment and business uncertainty. A new AP-NORC survey shows that very few Americans want full, unrestricted school sessions in the fall.

"We hope we can get there," McConnell told reporters early Wednesday.

The pressure mounts as the virus outbreak deepens, and a weekly increase in unemployment of $ 600 and a federal eviction moratorium end as of Friday. But some Republican senators simply oppose big spending.

"I just don't see the need," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, told reporters Wednesday.

Democrats, who already approved House Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's broader $ 3 billion package two months ago, said the time is running out for Trump and his Republican allies to act.

"Are we still on the 20-yard line?" Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said, referring to comments from the White House. "Where have the Republicans been?"

White House negotiators Mnuchin and Mark Meadows, the president's acting chief of staff, arrived late at the Capitol. After a raucous meeting on Tuesday, senators did not discuss the package at lunch on Wednesday. Still, Meadows said other talks had progressed, pushing Republicans to "the 35-yard line."

As Republicans fight for their priorities, Democrats warn that they are wasting precious time.

"We are only a few days away from a housing crisis that could be prevented," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat.

As Trump and his Republican allies are entangled in the details, a provisional measure may be necessary to prevent unemployment benefits from being suspended.

"We cannot afford to have a cliff in unemployment insurance, given that we still have about 11% unemployment," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

Portman's bill to provide tax cuts to modernize workplaces with safety features appears to be included. Another Republican, Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, has been lobbying for child care funds.

Of the $ 105 billion for education, Republicans want to propose $ 70 billion to help reopen K-12 schools, $ 30 billion for universities, and $ 5 billion for governors to allocate. The Trump administration wanted school money tied to reopens, but in the McConnell package the money for K-12 would likely be divided between those who have in-person learning and those who don't.

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said there will be another push for small business loans in the Payroll Protection Program. "It will be great," he said.

Mnuchin and Meadows made clear during a private meeting Tuesday with Pelosi and Schumer that the White House was resisting Democratic proposals for new spending on virus tests, housing aid or money for states with liquidity problems, according to a person who was granted anonymity to discuss the private matter. talks.

Republicans said an estimated $ 150 billion previously allocated to state governments is enough to prevent radical layoffs, and said no more housing protections are needed.

Democrats are asking for $ 430 billion to reopen schools, higher unemployment benefits and direct aid checks, and a whopping $ 1 trillion for state and local governments. They also want a new round of mortgage and rental assistance and new federal health and safety requirements for workers.

Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, who opposes direct controls in favor of more targeted aid, lamented the White House's handling of the crisis. "I don't think it was a great example for the world," he said. "We are still struggling."

Congress approved a massive $ 2.2 trillion aid package in March, the largest of its kind in United States history. Pelosi moved on, passing her $ 3 billion bill from the House in May. McConnell at the time said he wanted to "pause" new expenses.