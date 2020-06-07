The White House is considering a Trump speech to the nation on race and unity.

Aides and allies were not comforted by the backlash over their decision to have federal officials aggressively clear Lafayette Park in front of the White House to facilitate a widely-spread attempt to take a photo in front of the Church of San Juan. And the rest of the week continued in a downward spiral, as protests grew across the country and Trump faced an avalanche of well-known conservatives, generals, and former Trump administration officials who criticized his response and called for new leadership. in November.
Carson suggested during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper about "State of the Union" that the president this week would further address Floyd's murder and the tensions he exposed.
"I think he is going to listen to the President this week on this issue in some detail. And I would ask him to perhaps reserve the trial until after that time," Carson said.
Despite the belief of many attendees and allies that this was one of the worst weeks of Trump's term, a source close to the White House said there has been a more optimistic change in the past two days.
The staggering job numbers released Friday that show a better-than-expected picture started over the weekend, and as the White House has struggled to find some sort of consistent message in response to Floyd's death while in police custody, and the move that touched off, officials start the week with a new resolution and new talking points.
Allies and advisers believe the lack of violence over the weekend allows the president to duplicate his "law and order" message, painting the relative calm as a direct result of his pressure for "domination" on the streets, a source close to the White House told CNN.
In addition, some in and around the White House now believe protesters gave them a gift over the weekend, as chants of "evicting the police" permeated the streets. This source said there are plans to tie Democrats to this effort in hopes of diverting more moderate voters who may view it as extreme.
Trump spent Sunday morning linking former Vice President Joe Biden with the "dismantle the police" movement, and his campaign has already begun to criticize Biden and other Democrats for what the President's team has tried to frame as his tolerance to destruction and lawlessness.
"Defund the Police" is the push by some activists for a sizable portion of a city's police budget to be invested in communities, especially the underserved where much of the surveillance occurs.