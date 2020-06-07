The White House is considering a Trump speech to the nation on race and unity.







Aides and allies were not comforted by the backlash over their decision to have federal officials aggressively clear Lafayette Park in front of the White House to facilitate a widely-spread attempt to take a photo in front of the Church of San Juan. And the rest of the week continued in a downward spiral, as protests grew across the country and Trump faced an avalanche of well-known conservatives, generals, and former Trump administration officials who criticized his response and called for new leadership. in November.

Carson suggested during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper about "State of the Union" that the president this week would further address Floyd's murder and the tensions he exposed.

"I think he is going to listen to the President this week on this issue in some detail. And I would ask him to perhaps reserve the trial until after that time," Carson said.