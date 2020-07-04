The White House organizes a party in the middle of a pandemic





Since the end of March, the White House has been in virtual lockdown. This week, however, the party preparation began again. The tables appeared at the South Lawn, set up by staff who had been suspended from work in person several weeks earlier as a precaution, but who returned this week to host the July 4 party at the White House.

For White House Social Secretary Rickie Niceta and the White House team of chefs and butlers, janitors, and ushers, the slow recovery from normalcy begins with a party in the midst of a pandemic.

However, the table chairs are not the typical eight or 10, but only four, just enough to accommodate a socially distant seating plan. There will be tablecloths and flowers, some food, including grill stations for hot dogs and hamburgers (adorned with small American flags attached to toothpicks) and soft drinks, details overseen by Niceta, one of the employees who since late March had been doing her work from home.

Bartenders, who normally used to go bare-handed for past White House events outside and white gloves for the more formal ones, will wear disposable rubber gloves and face masks recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. U.S. illnesses, to be constantly swapped out for new ones, a White House official told CNN