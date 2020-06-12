The White House received no news about Milley's apology.

Milley's apology, in which he unequivocally stated "should not have been there," was a remarkable admission for the four-star general, let alone a top official in an administration led by a president known for his refusal to apologize.

Before making his decision, Milley contacted former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, Jr., and other high-ranking military officers, according to two U.S. defense officials. Milley also contacted another former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, another source familiar with the matter said.

The prerecorded address was another sign of the tension that arose between the Pentagon and the White House as a result of National Guard involvement in response to protests across the country, and the President considered deploying troops on active duty.

But Milley's decision to express regret over the photo shoot also reflected the different situation facing Pentagon military and civilian chiefs in the aftermath of the response to protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is under fire after publicly breaking with Trump about the possibility of deploying active-duty troops against protesters last week, an episode that prompted Esper to contemplate the resignation and continues to raise questions about whether Esper He will continue to be the civilian leader of the Pentagon. .

While Esper's work doesn't appear to be in immediate danger, his influence within the White House is now in doubt. Trump and national security adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien have been losing faith in Esper for months, long before he announced he was opposed to invoking the Insurrection Act, according to two current and one previous administration official.

However, Milley's position with Trump does not appear to be suffering the same fate. A senior administration official said Milley's comments were "certainly interesting," but offered no further reaction. A former administration official said Milley had more "leeway" than Esper to speak his mind, since he was not a political candidate.

The lack of a reaction within the White House to Milley's apologies may also be a reflection of Trump's personal affection for Milley. According to the former administration official, Trump "loved" Milley and pressured him to become the next Joint Chiefs President in 2018, despite Milley's predecessor Dunford and then Defense Secretary James Mattis initially favored another person for the role.

Still, the situation is delicate for both Pentagon leaders. Esper and Milley have to deal with the consequences of former top Pentagon officials, including Mattis, publicly denouncing Trump for his support of deploying active duty troops on American soil against Americans protesting police violence.

And Esper and Milley face specific questions from Democrats in Congress, who are not yet ready to give up their role in the protest response and are unhappy after Pentagon leaders did not testify before the House Armed Services Committee. .

& # 39; shouldn't have been there & # 39;

Minutes before protesters were driven from Lafayette Square in front of the White House on June 1, Milley was seen alongside Attorney General William Barr surveying the scene. After the protesters dispersed and Trump spoke at the Rose Garden, Milley, Esper, and other top officials joined Trump in walking across the empty grounds to the Church of San Juan.

Later that night, Milley was seen walking the streets of Washington in his battle uniform to observe National Guard operations, which included using a low-altitude helicopter, an incident that is now under investigation.

"It shouldn't have been there," Milley said of the photoshoot in a prerecorded speech to a group of National Defense University graduates that aired Thursday. "My presence at that time and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. As a commissioned uniformed officer, I learned from one mistake and I sincerely hope that we can all learn from it."

After the White House events last week, Milley spoke to longtime mentors about "the situation" he was in, according to a defense official. A Milley spokesman declined to comment beyond his recorded comments.

Republicans on Capitol Hill backed Milley's comments.

"I support his statement in substance and spirit regarding the recent presidential visit to St. Johns," South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, said on Twitter. "General Milley is a tremendous military leader who understands the long tradition of maintaining an apolitical, nonpartisan army."

Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, told CNN that it was "totally appropriate" for Milley to speak.

"If General Milley felt that he should not have been present at that time, then I think it was correct for him to speak. When I saw him accompany the President, I did not feel what some people felt, but he is the general who can understand how you see that, "said Kinzinger.

Democrats push for answers

Esper and Milley also face scrutiny at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue from Democrats in Congress. House of Representatives Armed Services President Adam Smith has been pushing for Milley and Esper to testify before their committee about the military's role in responding to protests, severely criticizing their failure to appear.

"We understand that the White House may be preventing you from testifying, obstructing the ability of Congress to carry out its responsibility for constitutional oversight," Smith said in a statement this week.

But Smith's criticism of Milley has been more subdued compared to Esper. In a conference call with journalists earlier this month, the day after the photo shoot, Smith said he couldn't say if he trusted Esper. But he said that Milley may have simply "misread" the point of view of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff moving through the nation's capital in combat fatigue.

Milley and Esper responded to Smith with a letter Wednesday, confirming that active-duty troops never entered Washington, but adding that "Congress has given the President the authority to use active-duty military forces to enforce the national law under certain conditions specified in the Law of Insurrection. "

Some Democrats were skeptical of Milley's apology on Thursday. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut disagreed with Milley's comments, expressing regret at what he considered "a perception" of the military's involvement in domestic politics.

"What is he talking about? There was no 'perception' that the military was involved in domestic politics," Murphy tweeted. "The army was up to its knees. National Guard troops were everywhere. Reconnaissance planes flew overhead. Milley marched through the streets monitoring everything."

Esper is in a difficult position.

Esper joined O & # 39; Brien, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Barr at the State Department on Thursday morning to announce that Trump had authorized sanctions against officials of the International Criminal Court. All four spoke at the event and initially planned to answer questions from the media, but instead delivered prepared statements and left without doing so.

It was just the last question about Esper's public appearances in recent days, as his job security has been raised. Some of Trump's allies came to Esper's defense last week after his public break with the president, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Esper is now in a difficult position as he was already facing skepticism from the West Wing and the National Security Council for offering less than complete defense of the President and his policies, according to multiple administration officials.

O & # 39; Brien has spoken to the President numerous times about Esper's comments. Trump was angered by Esper's comments in December in an interview with Fox News's Bret Baier in which Esper said Trump was "just another one of the many bosses I have had and have had … who you learn to work with " O & # 39; Brien, by contrast, hardly ever breaks up with the President in his public comments.

O & # 39; Brien and Esper have also disagreed over the execution of the president's vision for the Navy, according to multiple administration officials. The president seeks to expand to a fleet of 355 ships, but Esper had not accepted the idea, officials said. O & # 39; Brien was a key figure in the firing of former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer last year, despite Esper's efforts to save him, in order to clear the way for an expanded Navy, officials said.

Several administration officials say O & # 39; Brien, who took over as national security adviser last September, expressed some level of interest in the work of the secretary of state or secretary of defense, in the event that any of those positions become available.