The White House says Trump followed the CDC's guide after the Atlanta mayor accused him of violating the mask law.







Trump was seen without wearing a mask during his visit to Atlanta on Wednesday, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in "The Situation Room" that Trump violated the law. The Hartsfield-Jackson airport is owned and operated by the city of Atlanta and is therefore included in its executive order requiring masks, Bottoms said.

When asked for an answer, the White House did not directly address Bottoms' accusation and said Trump was following the CDC's lead.

"The president takes the health and safety of all those who travel in support of himself and all White House operations very seriously," Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement to CNN.

"In preparing for and taking any trip, White House Operations collaborates with the Physician with the President and the White House Military Office to ensure that plans incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices to limit exposure to COVID-19 as much as possible. "