The White House strengthens the security perimeter

And on Thursday, construction of additional fences along the White House complex began before dawn, perhaps a sign of security concerns ahead of continued protests expected this weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, the fence stretched down 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue.

The Secret Service declined to comment on the purpose of the fence or how long it was expected.

"The United States Secret Service does not comment on our means and methods of protection for reasons of operational security," said a spokesman.

The protests in the area were largely peaceful on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday that he is concerned that the fence is not temporary and that "it is a sad comment that the (White) House and its inhabitants have to be boarded up."

"I am one of those people who grew up in Washington, DC, and who is very used to being able to access all of our federal facilities, get on the Capitol grounds … to be able to walk everywhere. The Supreme Court, to walk in front of the White House, on both sides, and now all of that is under threat, "Bowser said during a press conference.

Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent and CNN police collaborator, said the Secret Service is preparing for the possibility that the protests could become tense again amid additional events over the next week, including memorial and funeral services honoring George Floyd in Minneapolis, Houston, and North Carolina.

"The White House has been the target of protest activities and tangential agitators," Wackrow said, noting that there were still some pockets of escalation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By building additional fences, the Secret Service said, "It is becoming aware of the situation of what the future will potentially bring," as well as looking at "some of the gaps that are potentially present" on the ground.

A truck containing stacked metal fences was parked on 17th Street before 6 a.m. Thursday as workers installed the fence next to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Later in the morning, the fence extended beyond the Eisenhower Executive Office Building to Constitution Avenue. And the existing fences built earlier this week at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue were reinforced with concrete barriers behind the fence, which, Wackrow said, would prevent vehicles from approaching crowds.

It is not the first time that close to this magnitude has risen around the White House. During the inaugural parade every four years, fencing runs from the Capitol to the White House.

And the Secret Service, Wackrow said, has significant experience with the protests: There is a protest of some form or fashion in the White House 365 days a year.

However, he added: "The tenor of these protests has been different from what we have seen in the past."