The White House wanted 10,000 active duty soldiers to quell protesters







Esper moved approximately 1,600 active duty troops to be in the Washington, DC, region to respond if necessary, but the approximately 5,000 National Guard troops who were already there never needed help and active troops began leaving Thursday for the night.

A second defense official said Milley strongly felt the threshold, informally described as extreme circumstances, to call active duty troops that could not be followed, opening the door to whether such a potential presidential order would be legal.

CBS first reported that the White House wanted 10,000 soldiers.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.