The White House wanted 10,000 active duty soldiers to quell protesters

Esper moved approximately 1,600 active duty troops to be in the Washington, DC, region to respond if necessary, but the approximately 5,000 National Guard troops who were already there never needed help and active troops began leaving Thursday for the night.
A second defense official said Milley strongly felt the threshold, informally described as extreme circumstances, to call active duty troops that could not be followed, opening the door to whether such a potential presidential order would be legal.
CBS first reported that the White House wanted 10,000 soldiers.
CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.
Following the violence in DC on Monday, along with a militarized police presence, Milley held phone calls for two days with President Donald Trump's political arch enemies, the Democratic leaders of Congress.
A congressional source confirmed a call by Milley on Monday to the Democratic leader of the Senate, Senator Chuck Schumer. A defense official also confirmed a call with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday. The official said Milley made other calls to Congress.
While exact discussions with Democratic congressional leaders have not been disclosed, on Monday night Milley had already had tense words with Trump that active-duty military troops against protesters in DC were not absolutely necessary despite the threats from the president, several officials confirmed.
The second defense official said that despite a White House statement of support for Esper on Saturday, both men remain aware that they are at risk of Trump's anger and there is always the possibility that their jobs are at risk.
Disclosure to Congress is part of a broader effort by both men to explain their actions and try to move forward in the face of massive personal criticism from former colleagues and members of Congress. So far, the Pentagon has not accepted a request for them to testify before the House Armed Services Committee.
Both men have also told their colleagues that they are distressed by criticism on the way to the Church of San Juan because it turned into a photo shoot with political overtones. When asked if they regretted being on the walk, an administration official close to both men replied, "Of course they do."
Esper told reporters this week that he tries to stay away from political events, but he knows that he is not always successful. Milley has yet to speak publicly about the walk he was in in a battlefield uniform.