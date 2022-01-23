It has been a long wait, but The White Lotus’ Season 2 is finally coming! The show has been highly anticipated by fans all over the world, and we are sure that it will not disappoint. In this sneak peek, we will give you a little taste of what to expect from the new season. The White Lotus is back, and they are more powerful than ever before!

Where will season 2 of White Lotus be shot?

Mike White’s “The White Lotus” season 2 will be filmed in Sicily, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety has even confirmed that the White Lotus hotel chain to be shown in season 2 will be the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in the exclusive Sicilian resort town of Taormina.

Who will be in season 2?

The new season will start with the recently announced cast of F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson. DiMarco will portray Albie Di Grasso, a recent college grad who is travelling with his father and grandfather. Hollander is set as Quentin, an English ex-pat who is vacationing with his friends and his nephew. Richardson joins the cast as Portia, a young woman who is travelling with her boss. Abraham will play Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man travelling with his son and grandson. And lastly, Aubrey Plaza will play Harper Spiller, is a woman who finds herself on vacation with her husband and his friends.

What is the cast saying about The White Lotus’ Season 2?

In an interview with Variety recently, “Plaza expressed excitement about working with White, revealing that they had been collaborating on another creative project that “kind of got messed up by the COVID of it all.”“I was a fan of Season 1, but more importantly, I was a big Mike White fan. So I’m very excited to work with him,” Plaza added. “I’m very honoured to be on this television series, and I hope I don’t let everybody down. It seems like everyone watched this show.”

DiMarco said, “I’ve been a fan of [White] for a really long time. The Office is one of my favourite shows. I was such a big fan of that, and then Freaks and Geeks, which he did as well. So when I got the opportunity to work with him, it was just awesome. He’s so collaborative and open to ideas. We would be on set sometimes going over lines four or five times because he wanted to make sure that we felt comfortable with them and they were our words. It was an amazing experience working with him.”

What’s special about White Lotus?

The show is special because it has a very unique story. The characters are also very well developed, which makes the show more interesting to watch. The plot is unpredictable, which is another thing that makes the show so special. Season two is going to be even better than season one! Make sure to watch it!

The cast and crew have been working hard to make sure that season two is just as good, if not better than the first season. One of the things that make White Lotus so great is its unpredictability. The plot keeps you on your toes and guessing what will happen next. Season two is going to be even better than season one, so don’t miss out! Watch it on HBO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critic reviews of The White Lotus

The reviews have been positive, with The A.V. Club stating that the series is “an engaging, well-acted drama” and The Verge calling it a “must watch the show”. Matthew Jacobs of TV Guide rated it 4.5 out of 5 and wrote that it is “some of the year’s best television thus far.” Rotten Tomatoes gave the series an approval rating of 88% based on 84 critic reviews, with an average rating of 8.40/10. The critical consensus reads, “Though its true intentions can get a bit murky, gorgeous vistas, twisty drama, and a pitch-perfect cast make The White Lotus a compelling—if uncomfortable—viewing destination.”

The White Lotus is a show that has something for everyone. The first season was a huge success, and we’re sure that the second season will be even better. Make sure to mark October 14th on your calendar and join us for an evening of excitement and suspense. You won’t regret it!