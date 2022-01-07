We are going to be talking a lot about this show! Last year we were obsessed with watching season 1 for two weeks and now, we’re obsessed with it forever. We watched this series and followed every episode over and over again, but I think all the good things about the show are being repeated through this second season. It’s so good! It’s like a comedy loaded with emotion that combines comedy, drama and heart. We can get so invested in so many characters that it becomes almost impossible not to feel something when watching it. Of course there are some painfully obvious moments in the first season, but they’ve fixed it throughout the second season

Story of The White Lotus

The White Lotus’ official synopsis says the series reads, “sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week. Creating a palpable sense of dread is the fact, revealed in the series’ opening scene, that someone at the resort will wind up dead by the week’s end.” Happy travelers, cheerful hotel employees and a perfect location. Everything seems so idyllic. But what is seen is not always the reality.

When is season 2 coming?

For now no official date has been announced. Season 1 was released on July 11, 2021. So, we can expect to have season in 2022 around the same month.

Who are in the cast of The White Lotus -Season 2?

The series writing, direction, and creation has been all done by Mike White. As for season 2 no official announcement has been made about who will be in the upcoming season. But we might see new faces as Mike White said to Entertainment Weekly. “We would go somewhere different because there’s no way we could be able to afford the Four Seasons in Maui, not in a pandemic.” Guesses are also there that old actors will reprise in season 2 but maybe in different character.

As in season 1 we saw:

Murray Bartlett as Armond

Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid

Alexandra Daddario as Rachel

Fred Hechinger as Quinn Mossbacher

Jake Lacy as Shane Patton

What is the cast saying about the upcoming season of White Lotus?

Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher said to ET, “”I’m so excited for Mike and everyone who is a part of the show because I think they deserve this. Mike’s writing is so much fun and so incredible and whatever he brings to season two will just elevate it even more and be a blast to watch.” Mike gave hints about season 2 in an interview with IndieWire and said, “I don’t think you can credibly have [all of the season one characters] on the same vacation again. “But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back. We only made one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to find out who is even available.” So, lets be patient foe season 2 and if in case some of you have not even watched season 1, then this the right time. Go watch out season 1 and get in track with the show.